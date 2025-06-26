Shaquille O’Neal’s Reaction to Ace Bailey’s Bizarre Choices Surfaces Before Facing Rejection

If Cooper Flagg was the unanimous pick for the number 1 pick, then reports certainly had Ace Bailey being the most controversial one. After all, he denied taking any visits, making him the only U.S.-based prospect doing this. Many reporters and former players criticized the decision in order to choose his own destiny. Apparently, it’s the ‘Ace’ way of doing things, which Shaquille O’Neal got to know during the negotiations for Reebok.

While assembling his roster to rebuild Reebok, being the President of Basketball Operations, he had the last say. Currently, the roster is led by Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington, Nate Ament, and Dink Pate etc. The Lakers legend later revealed the reason for not being able to sign Bailey. “Had the opportunity to sign Ace Bailey, but he’s a very expensive ticket. I don’t even want to have that conversation. So, now it’s just back to the drawing board.” The Rutgers star then signed with Nike due to his price tag demands. Even though the move failed for Reebok, the 18-year-old’s introduction was enough to offer him a contract in the first place.

On Netflix’s Power Moves, Shaquille O’Neal was looking to sign a star. That’s when his son, Shareef O’Neal, and Colin Bell, the athlete marketing manager, were pitching in for Ace Bailey. So, Shaq asked, “Can he play?” Then Bell described the unusual path that the five-star recruit likes to take. “He’s from Tennessee, but he plays in Atlanta. He’s a 6’10 forward. I think he said it in USA Basketball this past week that he’s big on the untraditional path. Played in local tournaments, didn’t play on the superstar circuit, went to a local high school in Atlanta when he could have been the number one guy at any prep school in the United States.”

“He chose Rutgers, which is not traditionally a superstar, five-star basketball school. He’s always doing his own thing, and he’s comfortable making decisions that not everybody is going to think is the coolest decision.” Bell added on the six-part Netflix docuseries. “he’s comfortable making ‘Ace’ decisions.” As per On3, Bailey had a 94.2% chance of committing to the Auburn Tigers. But he eventually enrolled with Rutgers. This is very similar to his NBA draft journey.

Ace Bailey’s NBA decision was not his preferred move

At first, many expected him to be a lock for the Philadelphia 76ers. That was the narrative until this week, when news broke that Bailey had suddenly pulled out of his scheduled visit with the team. Not just the visit, but he reportedly denied a private workout and dinner with the Sixers’ front office. All these issues came to light just one week before draft night. Eventually, there was no major harm done to his career.

via Imago Oct 3, 2024; Rosemont, IL, USA; Rutgers guard/forward Ace Bailey takes a question at the podium during the 2024 Big Ten Mens Basketball media day at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Melissa Tamez-Imagn Images

The explosive 6’10” wing and a consensus top-three talent, unexpectedly fell to the Utah Jazz at No. 5. Why was this unexpected? ESPN’s Jonathan Givony called this move “a stunner.” The Utah Jazz, who had the league’s worst record (17–65) and dropped to fifth in the lottery. If you think this team would have been the preferred choice for Bailey, then Givony clarified that, too.

“Utah was not one of his preferred destinations,” Givony said on draft night. “He was hoping to get to either Washington, New Orleans, or Brooklyn.” These three teams were next in line if the Jazz had not picked the Rutgers star. Wizards had the 6th pick, Pelicans 7th, and the Nets 8th. Does his future hold a move? Only time will tell.