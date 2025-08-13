Shaquille O’Neal’s Solution to Repeated Scrutiny Is Simple After Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Remark

Shaquille O’Neal always had the goal of being the MDE. Even before entering the league, he established it by doing a commercial with four of his predecessors. It was a Reebok commercial with Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Bill Walton, who passed the torch to young Shaq. Despite the commercial, things with Walton were heated for the longest time. And even with KAJ, there was no beef, but it wasn’t smooth either. However, it’s not the criticism from the legends that O’Neal had to listen to.

“I work a lot in law enforcement. And when the term cyberbullying came up, I didn’t understand it cuz it’s simple. Like if he’s bullying you, you don’t know him, why don’t you block him?” The NBA icon is not only relevant for his hardwood accolades. His reach and influence transcend that, and his personality is a reason why he keeps popping up in different commercials. It’s one of many reasons why on Instagram, he has amassed over 35.1 million followers. So, it wasn’t difficult for him to teach others about the cons of social media.

“I block them. Like I block people every day. So, but it’s a phenomenon, and I enjoy going into schools talking to your children about that. But it took a nuclear physicist to teach me that.” Like any Shaq story, it’s got layers that people can’t expect. He claims a nuclear physicist helped him understand the concept of cyberbullying. “So, I used to read everything. “So when I talked to this nuclear physicist, he started laughing. He said, ‘Why do you care?’” This conversation took place when O’Neal spoke with Dax Shepard of the Armchair Expert.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During the candid conversation, Shaquille O’Neal continued, “Because he said, ‘Who is that guy?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He said, ‘So why do you care?‘” To make his point even better, the nuclear physicist used two Lakers legends’ names. “‘What did Jerry West say?’ ‘Jerry West loves me.’ All right, then. ‘What did Kareem say?’ Kareem’s a little hard. ‘Okay. Well, you you listen to people like that.‘” Instead of listening to the critics on social media or any other medium. The advice was to introspect about what other greats are talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Abdul-Jabbar was indeed hard on Shaq from the beginning. Once the 4x NBA champion said, “Kareem used to kill me all the time…“It eventually led them not to form a solid bond. Even after Shaq joined the Lakers in 1996, the two never forged a connection. But this was not because they secretly hated each other.

Captain speaks of his ‘hatred’ for Shaquille O’Neal

From one great Lakers center to another, one would assume the bond would be great. But unlike Magic Johnson, who often shared advice with Shaq, Captain KAJ never had that relationship. In 2023, Abdul-Jabbar said, “He used to think I hated him and that was never the case.” Then, during a live NBA broadcast, Kareem joined in to show support for O’Neal and clear the air about their relationship. “I want to tell Shaq this evening because he felt I was shaming you or ignoring you.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He directed the conversation towards Shaquille O’Neal and addressed the undercurrent beef between the two. “That would never be the case. You showed them what you were all about the way you crushed all the centers in the league for a couple of years there. I’m on your side, Shaq. Don’t ever let anybody tell you anything different.” It didn’t take long for the Big Aristotle to acknowledge and express that there was no ill feeling towards Kareem. “Hey listen, you not speaking to me was the best thing to happen to my career because all I wanted to do was impress you sir.”

He concluded with, “I will never ever have beef with the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. You will never have to worry about that.” That’s why even in his recent chat with Shepard, Shaq fondly remembered the KAJ feelings. Those remarks only made him tougher and made him strive for more and not pay attention to critics whom he had never had any interaction with.