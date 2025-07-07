Shaquille O’Neal’s Whereabouts Confirmed After Unexpected Setback in Million Dollar Business

In 2023, ‘Big Chicken’ was on the path to expand to 300+ locations nationwide. In 2024, it seemed it was getting there. But in 2025, the trajectory of Shaquille O’Neal’s fast casual domination has changed. The sandwich mogul apparently had a low-key July the 4th, between working on Gravesend and spending the holiday with loved ones. During that, one of his ‘Big Chicken’ stores was navigating the latest setback. O’Neal stayed out of it and now we have a glimpse of how he spent his holiday.

Ahead of the holiday, Shaquille O’Neal was spotted in different areas of New York. Gravesend is in production, and the cast and crew have shared BTS clips with the big guy. O’Neal was even on his private jet to somewhere to watch the fireworks on the Fourth with his co-star, Peter Gunz.

It appears he went home to Texas, where his mom, Lucille, and at least his daughter, Amirah, still reside with his ex-wife, Shaunie. During this weekend, Shaq got his Tex-Mex fix at a local Houston favorite. The Original Ninfa’s Uptown, a restaurant more than 50 years old at Post Oak, had a huge dinner on Sunday. Shaquille O’Neal, looking suave in a floral shirt and sunglasses, ate at this Tex Mex hot spot and interacted with the staff.

The official social media page of Ninfas naturally had to share this. “We were thrilled to have @shaq stop by Ninfa’s Uptown today. Thanks for sharing a meal with us—and what a treat for the team!” they wrote under a picture of the 7’1″ giant towering over the staff.

This is at least the second Shaquille O’Neal sighting during the holiday. He even dropped by a Staten Island boutique and paid for everyone’s dresses. He is casually going about his business, bringing smiles to random people, and staying away from the latest Big Chicken setback.

Crisis hits Shaquille O’Neal’s most dear project

Big Chicken Shaq has been growing steadily with new stores in Tampa, Florida, and Livonia, Michigan, as well as outlets on Carnival cruise ships and arenas like Wintrust, home of Angel Reese-led Chicago Sky. It’s now partnered with Craveworthy Brands to grow and has even made its first NIL signing in college football star, Joshua Jones.

In the background, Big Chicken hasn’t been without its problems. Specifically, retaining franchises. Big Chicken stores in Houston and Valencia, California shuttered in 2024. Franchisees in Arkansas have rebranded into restaurants of their own.

The location in Florida’s Lake City that opened in 2024 is the latest casualty. It closed after only a few weeks of operation and now they held an auction to offload all the commercial kitchen equipment this past week.

There was also a location in development at Lake Charles in Louisiana. However, the local City Council has prevented it so far because the proposed site is in a residential zone.

This crisis is for Shaquille O’Neal’s team led by Josh Halpern, JRS Hospitality, and Craveworthy Brands to navigate. O’Neal has rarely interfered in his team’s operations. But he’s not going to give up on Big Chicken either. It was started out of loyalty to his mom, Lucille, and memories of her chicken sandwiches. He’s going to keep this ship sailing for as long as it takes.