Shaquille O’Neal Sends Message to Arnold Schwarzenegger & $48.1 Trillion Network With Bold Promise

He’s been a genie, a cyborg, a breakdancing cop, a real life cop, a DJ, and a basketball player. What’s next for Shaquille “Man of Many Hats” O’Neal? A CIA agent. At least on your new favorite Netflix offering. With the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger on The Big Podcast, Shaq played his own manager to get cast alongside Arnie.

He first asked about a spot in the Terminator franchise. But that’s a little up in the air, so the OG T-800 was vague about that. He’s here for his return to his on-screen spy roots in Fubar, which returned for a second season on Netflix.

Considering how things ended up for Luke and Emma Brunner at the end of season 2 (no spoilers here), it has all the setup for a season 3. Netflix is yet to greenlight it, but they might be getting a ‘big’ incentive to.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shaq asked Arnie to put on his producer/writer hat to, “give me a CIA role in Fubar season 3, what would that role be?”

AD

Schwarzenegger got down to business instantly with a script. “I would just have you be in charge of some continent and then we work together. You know, all of a sudden, I get the call from you and we have a big problem over here and the only way we can do to fix it is if you all work together and then I will call my buddies together then I will come in and then you and I will be kicking some serious a–.”

Not bad, not bad at all. Shaq was so down for it, he turned this hypothetical into a real offer. “If you need me for season three, I’m available.”

Even Arnold claimed, “I would immediately tell them as soon as I get off I will be telling them that Shaq is in. I said we have to use him.” (Fingers crossed this isn’t a joke.)

To spice up the deal for the producers, O’Neal even said, “And tell them my fee is $1. anything for you, you know that.”

Arnie was endeared and grateful but he said, “No, no, they have enough money to pay you.” Talking about fees? Is Shaq for Fubar season 3 a done deal?

Shaquille O’Neal is an affordable entertainer

You know Shaquille O’Neal would carve out time to act alongside The Governator. They’ve been best friends since 1993, when Shaq was selected by the Orlando Magic. Both went from sports to Hollywood. Shaq even played his own version of a cyborg in Steel right after Arnie made the genre a blockbuster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

O’Neal has grown his entertainment repertoire since retiring from the NBA alongside his day job at Inside the NBA. He’s now one of the most viral DJs in the trap scene, a job he does for the love of it. In fact, DJ Diesel admitted that he earns zero dollars, or even absorbs a loss with every DJ gig because he spends more than he gets paid. Shaq’s even a voluntary police officer in three states, a job that pays a token $1. Shaq won’t even get into the octagon for millions. He’s got other ways to maintain that $500 million net worth in order to do what he loves.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Acting is also one of his first loves after basketball and music. O’Neal though has grown tired of playing himself in cameos and wants to be known beyond the corny classics he did in the ’90s. So we’re going to see him as the cold and intimidating boss thug, Mustafa on Gravesend when season 3 premieres on Amazon Prime. We don’t suppose he’s getting $1 for this one, but it’s all about his love for acting nonetheless.

Arnie though will not let Shaq martyr his payday for that. And the Big Aristotle with the Governator playing a pair of spies? That needs to happen anyway.