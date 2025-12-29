Shaquille O’Neal Sends Message To 7ft 3 Police Recruit Days After Chief Promotion

Sheriff’s Deputy Big Diesel wants more officers like himself. Literally! Shaquille O’Neal holds reserve and honorary peace officer roles across multiple agencies in several states—a feat demanding real dedication, plus plenty of gear tweaks for his 7’1″ frame. Knowing the grind of climbing law enforcement ranks, Shaq reached out to one standout young cadet.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jordan Wilmore could be the Shaq of cops himself. He’s 7’3″, a couple of inches above Deputy O’Neal, and almost the representative mascot of the Kemah Police Department in Texas. He’s gone viral as one of the tallest policemen in service and for attempting the officer’s exam.

Just before Christmas, the web was buzzing about him as the tallest soon-to-be cop, drawing endless Shaq comparisons. But Cadet Jordan Wilmore fell just short (69 vs. 70) on his first Texas peace officer certification exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter the call of a lifetime. The NBA legend—with reserve stints at spots like Miami Beach, LA Port Police, and Clayton County—rang him up via FaceTime. That sparked big support, including mentorship promises and sponsorship for his next academy shot.

O’Neal had a simple message for Wilmore: “setbacks do not define careers, response does.” That’s the message Wilmore is taking when he attempts the state licensing exam once more.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time he’s got Shaq’s backing along with his department and a supportive community along with mentors. O’Neal’s support means a little extra now not only because celebrity backing is great. It’s because this guy’s gotten a little high up on cop chain.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaquille O’Neal leads by example

Unlike the crazy cop antics he pulls in Adam Sandler movies, Shaquille O’Neal is not a token celebrity among the reserve officers. He has actively helped with recruitment, called up sheriffs in different counties to assist kids, and secured their support for numerous Shaq-a-Claus and Shaq to School events.

His primary duties are limited to Henry County, where he spends most of his time each year.

For five years, he was the Director of Community Relations at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Christmas Day, his old friend Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett surprised him with a promotion to the sheriff’s office chief of community relations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made that announcement on ESPN when Inside the NBA returned to the air.

Now, a chief in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is lending support to Jordan Wilmore. Shaq personally knows the significance of it.

O’Neal requires daily accommodations for height already. As a sheriff, he had customized police cruisers made to fit his height when he was handing out tickets to celebrities on LA’s highways. As a full-time cop, Wilmore needs more than that.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Texas cadet became an online sensation after videos captured him squeezing into cruisers, getting custom uniform fittings, and, most hilariously, standing beside his average-height colleagues perched on stools just to match his towering frame.

But behind the laughs is a story of community support. Local businesses have stepped up to sponsor specialized gear for him this year, including custom bulletproof vests designed for his size.

When Shaquille O’Neal heard about Jordan Wilmore’s journey, he didn’t just offer words of encouragement. He shared his own struggles, revealing that he, too, once failed his first officers’ exam. Then, instead of a pep talk, he gave Wilmore a disciplined plan: hit the gym, study hard, and cut out distractions. As an added incentive, Shaq promised him a Chevrolet Tahoe if he passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with that goal firmly in sight, Shaq is counting down the days until he can hand over the keys himself and welcome Officer Jordan Wilmore to the Kemah Police Department. For Wilmore, the dream is no longer just within reach; it’s right around the corner.