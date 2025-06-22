Shaquille O’Neal Set to Visit Charles Barkley’s Hometown Ahead of Inside the NBA Transition

For Shaquille O’Neal, deejaying gives the “same adrenaline boost that a championship game” gave him. When retirement left the Big Aristotle with a void after his intense playing career, it was music that rekindled his passion. Since then, the Big Aristotle has dedicated much of his time to making a career in the music world. Lost Lands, Forbidden Kingdom, and Lollapalooza are some of the events where DJ Diesel has entertained the crowd with his electrifying performances! Now, he is all set to dazzle the crowd at his colleague’s hometown.

Well, the Big Aristotle is not a new name in the industry. His history with the music world dates back to the ’90s when he released his first rap album. His debut album ‘Shaq Diesel” is platinum certified too. After a break, he returned to the scene again as he explored different genres. DJ Diesel has even dipped his toes into EDM and launched his fifth studio album, Gorilla Warfare. However, the Big Aristotle finds thrill when he is surrounded by the pounding beats of his own music and he can connect with fans and share his love for music.

Not so surprisingly, his next stop is Charles Barkley’s hometown. After making a splash in L.A., Dallas, and most recently at the Super Bowl, the former NBA player will perform at Huntsville, Alabama’s Orion Amphitheater. As per AL.com, this will be part of the Breakaway Music Festival. Slated for Oct. 3 and 4, the city will witness the Big Aristotle’s larger than life personality. The Los Angeles Lakers legend isn’t the only headlining artist at the event.

Famed duo, Chainsmokers, Brandi Cyrus, Kaskade are among the artists set to perform at the event. For those who have plans to attend, the tickets cover both days and begin at $170 along with additional fees.

But soon after the event, he’ll be back at his desk covering games as Inside the NBA transitions to ESPN. Fret not, the cast isn’t breaking up. Chuck, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson will be joining the show as the NBA on TNT era comes to an end. After bidding an emotional goodbye, the crew is amped up for their new beginning at ESPN, promising to keep the vibe as authentic as ever.

Till now, the people of Alabama have watched the NBA legend dishing out hot takes on players and games and pulling gut-busting pranks to trick Barkley and his colleague Kenny Smith before the NBA action begins. Well, fortunately, Alabama will get to see more of Shaquille O’Neal these days.

Shaquille O’Neal is excited for his role!

Sports, music, and business, the former Los Angeles Lakers player has explored and excelled in all three. After his retirement, his focus back on music as well as business is admirable and has helped him thrive. And the Big Aristotle has given equal attention to his education as well. While leaving LSU during his junior year to join the league, he made a promise to his mother that he would continue his graduation and higher education.

And he did. The LSU graduate received his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and his Doctorate in Education from Barry University. Now, he is also pursuing a new course at the HBCU Alabama State University. O’Neal has also expressed his wish to become a professor and mentor after he completes his education.

“From now on, I would like to be addressed as Professor O’Neal. When I graduate in two years, I will leave you and become a college professor on mentorship and business administration,” he said during a TNT broadcast. The basketball legend will turn into professor Shaq to guide and advise students in business. Speaking of HBCUs, the former NBA player had earlier praised the organization revealing that he was able to graduate from LSU thanks to their help.

His son Shaqir also attended an HBCU, Florida A&M, before transferring to Sacramento State. While there’s still some time for the former NBA player to gear up for the world, there a few months until Shaq’s DJ Diesel avatar takes over.