Shaquille O’Neal & Sons Almost Fought Mike Bibby Before Confirming GM Role

“Coach Bibby’s had a long-time relationship with Shaquille, and we’re fortunate to be able to capitalize on that.” Previously, Sac State’s athletic director was quick to praise Mike Bibby for his involvement in hiring and convincing Shaquille O’Neal. For context, the 4x NBA champion is the new GM of the team and has taken the unpaid role voluntarily. Apparently, he was threatened to accept the job. Shocking? At least that’s what Shaq claims during a podcast appearance.

The Big Aristotle cleared the air and joked about Mike Bibby’s persuasion skills. “Because you threatened me. Don’t let this guy fool you. He’s one of the meanest light-skinned guys in the world.” This was during the Straight Game Podcast’s live edition in front of a packed house at the Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass. After the first comment, Shaq detailed the story and narrated the incident where he almost got into a physical fight, mind you, the story is not recent.

“I’m going to tell a story. I respect you because when all that stuff was going on between us, him and his boys actually tried to fight me and my boys like a real fight. No, like a real fight. So, I always respected him.” Keeping the respect in context, there was no way Shaquille O’Neal was turning down Mike Bibby and the offer. Before hiring Shaq, Bibby recruited the Lakers legend’s son. Shaqir O’Neal, in March, announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal and leave the Rattlers after just one season.

A week later, he joined Sacramento State. That’s when the initial discussion began between the former NBA stars O’Neal and Bibby. Shaq continued to narrate the story. “So, when I found out you got the job, and you called and asked about my son. My son’s been, you know, in and out of colleges. I thought that was commendable of you.” Not long after his son’s transfer to Sac State, Shaq accepted the role of GM in April.

“So, you know, you asked me said, ‘Hey, would you mind being a general manager?’ And you know, I saw a couple other guys was doing it. And I consider you a friend, you know, even though you were a fake foe, not a real foe.”

The rivalry was at its peak during the Kings and the Lakers’ battle in the early 2000s. The two were involved in a fierce battle back in the 2002 Western Conference Finals. As we all know, the Lakers won over the Kings in Game 7. Winning on the hardwood was not enough, so Shaq called the Kings the “Sacramento Queens” and questioned Bibby’s legitimacy as a top player. But as O’Neal clarified, it was only trash talking to motivate himself further. That was not the only time when Bibby was on the receiving end of a joke.

Shaquille O’Neal haunts Mike Bibby with help from Kobe Bryant

After the podcast shoot was done, the Lakers legend stayed longer and opened up the questions for the fans. They got the opportunity to sit next to O’Neal and ask him questions. One question came from a young hooper who asked, “What was favorite moment in the NBA career?” Being the 4x NBA champion and leaving his imprint in Orlando, Los Angeles, Miami, and other places, it’s not easy to pick one. But for the 15x All-Star, the answer was quick, and frankly, Bibby should have predicted better.

The answer: “Beating the Sacramento Kings,” said the Diesel, as the room burst into laughter. Mike Bibby should have been aware, since Shaquille O’Neal already hinted about this during the early segment of the podcast. “And I always tell people if you want to make it to the next level, at least have a conversation with somebody that’s been there. You played at a super high level. You probably would have got one done if …” Bibby was quick to cut O’Neal, and it came back to haunt him, as another fan question came.

Later, another fan asked Shaq, “most memorable moment” alongside Kobe Bryant? Once again, a lot to unpack, as they went from teammates to rivals and hashing out their beef years later. But the answer did not change, as the Kings fans and Bibby had to hear the phrase again. “Beating the Sacramento Kings“. So, from beating the Kings to joining the Sac State alongside Bibby is certainly a moment no one would have predicted.