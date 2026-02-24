Shaquille O’Neal Suffers Big Financial Blow After Houston Business Meets Abrupt End

Until a couple of years ago, Shaquille O’Neal was on track to become the next big chicken mogul. He was closing in on franchising deals, and it was predicted there would be over 300+ units all over the country by 2026. 50 of those locations were supposed to be in Texas. However, the past year has seen Big Chicken’s nationwide domination slow down. Its latest setback came in a paradise for chicken lovers.

The Big Aristotle has officially flown the coop in the Space City. An online community for Houston’s gourmands confirmed that Houston’s last remaining Big Chicken location at 107 Yale St has shuttered. The place now has ‘For Lease’ signs marking a quiet, unceremonious end to Shaquille O’Neal’s ambitious foray into Houston’s competitive fast-casual dining scene after a two-year reign.

Three locations were operating in Houston and each opened with much fanfare. At the 2024 opening, the Houston fire marshal had to shut down the event because of overcrowding conditions. His eldest daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, often appeared at the Houston restaurants to market the family brand.

But the rapid expansion fueled by the star power of the 4x NBA champion has deflated.

Shaquille O’Neal’s starpower not enough to keep Big Chicken in Houston

The downfall of the Houston Big Chicken trio began appearing on local radars before the Yale Street unit shuttered last week. In November 2024, the massive Big Chicken Shaq at Westheimer & Gessner closed quietly, a contrast to its grand opening featuring the big man himself only five months before the closure. The Richmond storefront where Taahirah had hosted a ‘Friendsgiving’ event and ‘interned’ also closed.

According to a local commercial realtor, the full-size 3.800 sq. ft. restaurant with bar service was a victim of Houston’s massive commercial costs. Operating a Big Chicken franchise anywhere could cost upwards of $1,5 million. Its franchise fee in 2024 was $40,000. Despite the high footfall, restaurants here struggle to meet the rising operational costs.

And it’s not just been in Houston. The restaurants in Massachusetts, Florida, and even Shaq’s beloved Las Vegas closed down over the past year. Meanwhile Shaq continues to expand the brand through partnerships and even opening international locations.

Houston’s also a very competitive culinary market. According to local reports, the Yale Street area saw a surge in fast casual dining options that affected Shaq’s restaurant. The only remaining bastions for the brand in the Lone Star State are now located in Lubbock and at the Moody Center in Austin.

Big Chicken relied on O’Neal’s celebrity gravity and the nostalgia factor with a menu designed after his mom’s recipes. It also had nods to his stacked NBA resume and featured his friends like Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny “The Jet” Smith in its dishes. Despite the literally ‘big’ draw, Big Chicken has struggled to carve out a permanent niche against established titans.

While O’Neal remains a powerhouse in the business world, the failure of his flagship ‘family’ brand represents a rare setback in an otherwise stellar investment portfolio that includes Papa John’s, Krispy Kreme, and various real estate holdings.