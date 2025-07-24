Shaquille O’Neal Takes Stand Against Nikola Jokic’s Brothers After Violent Fight Details Emerge

The more nonchalant Nikola Jokic is on the court, his brothers often express more than they should. Be it a wrong call from the referee or any opposition players getting extra physical with the Nuggets star, the elder brothers are often protective of their younger brother. That passion and care result in fines and even alleged assault charges being drawn. One such instance was from 2021, and years later, we have Shaquille O’Neal settling the beef in a decision against the Jokics.

It was in 2021 when fans saw the unpleasant side of Joker’s toughness after he knocked down Markieff Morris during the regular-season game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. During the recent Big Podcast episode, this drama was brought up, and Morris shared his stance once again. “It hit me from behind. I think it’s a cheap shot. I turn my back.” Why does he call it a cheap shot? Morris did an intentional hard foul and walked away, only for Nikola Jokic to hit him from behind. The rivalry didn’t end just there.

It eventually ignited a cross-country sibling rivalry between the Morris brothers and the Jokic brothers. The latter even had a Twitter account that called out the attack from behind and suggested they were ready to take it away from the basketball court. Let’s remind you that elder brothers of Nikola are Strahinja and Nemanja, and apart from basketball running in their veins, the former is a trained MMA star. So, the podcast co-host, Adam Lefkoe, suggested a boxing match to determine a winner. But Shaquille O’Neal had already decided who he was supporting.

Before revealing his prediction, the Lakers legend also took issue with the narrative against the Morris brothers.”But no, but they were trying to portray it like the Jokic brothers punked them. That’s how everybody was portrayed. Okay. That’s how everybody was portraying.” Markieff followed it up with a verdict of his own. “That’s that’s the social media. You know, they like social media. We don’t do the social media. We real life in front of your face with it.” So who would win in a potential boxing match? “I’m going with the Philly boys,” said Shaq.

Choosing sides with the Morris brothers over Nikola Jokic and his family. After O’Neal’s prediction, Markieff even claimed, “Knock s— out too… We do this on a regular.” To which the Big Aristotle had an excellent anecdote to prove his point. “I know who y’all are. Y’all beat up m——— for taking your mama out.”

Understanding the social media drama behind the Jokic and the Morris family feud

Even though Shaq gave his prediction, he will not work behind the scenes to get this match set up. Since he has a lot of connections, which has led to his $500 million net worth, his co-host, Lefkoe, thought O’Neal wouldn’t mind arranging a fight. After all, last year, he was ready to lock horns with NFL icon Rob Gronkowski. And who can forget his constant mocking of Dwight Howard before resolving the beef? But this time, he doesn’t want to be involved. “ I’m not setting that up.”

Even though Shaquille O’Neal won’t set it up, the Morris brothers have laid down the challenge. So now let’s look back at the initial drama that transpired in real time. After the incident in the game, the Heat players did not attend the press conference to support Morris. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic made his stance clear. “It’s a stupid play. I feel bad. I’m not supposed to react that way.” However, he didn’t hesitate to call out Markieff for his hard foul and argued that the shove was meant for his protection.

After the altercation, Marcus Morris Jr., Markieff’s twin, was very vocal on X. “Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED.” You can already predict what this led to. Immediately, a tweet from the (@JokicBrothers) account, which is currently deleted, had a response of its own. “You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you!! Jokic Brothers..”

Which is why it grabbed headlines back then and continues to do so even today. Markieff, too, isn’t letting anyone forget that it was a cheap shot that Joker took. Back in September 2023, he said, “Sucker shot. That’s what we call it in my hood … Took a sucker shot.” Will this beef truly end? Well, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t want to set it up, so someone else will have to.