Shaquille O’Neal Tells Innocent Lie Before Paying For Stranger’s Major Life Event

One young girl’s quinceañera is going to be a memory of a lifetime. Because she just got a present from someone she’d least expect. Shaquille O’Neal is quite busy around the New York while filming Gravesend. What no one thought that he’d carve out time in his busy schedule for a necessity and a sweet little gesture. All this was revealed by a local business owner, complete with a wholesome video showing Shaq making her customers very, very happy. After all, the big man’s mission is to spread smiles.

This happened in Staten Island, during the 4th of July weekend. Gravesend crew had been sharing several updates on Shaq during filming in different parts of New York. On Friday at the O’Couture Boutique in Dongan Hills, business was usual till a big surprise arrived.

Loretta Opre, the boutique’s manager said, “I looked outside, and I saw Shaq standing at the door, and I was like, you look like Shaq, and he said, ‘I wish.’” Record scratch, freeze frame. I wish? Understandably Opre even doubted her own eyes. But not for long. Once she realized the 7 foot giant is really Big Shaq, she approached him again to ask, “Did you just lie to me?”

According to Opre, O’Neal started laughing and asked if he could use the bathroom. At that point, she was more honest than he was when she said, “I said, yeah, but I don’t think you will fit.”

“They were loving him, he was such a sweet guy, and he also offered to pay for everybody. So he paid for all the girls’ dresses, and it was just awesome,” Opre said.

