Shaquille O’Neal Uses 2 Words for Dwight Howard’s Big3 Fumble Ahead of 8x All-Star’s HOF Update

Shaq was there for the action. Dwight came secondary. It’s a big deal that Shaquille O’Neal attended this week’s BIG3 games. It’s an event in itself that he was actively cheering for the LA Riot. Especially given the way the latest Hall of Fame announcement was a downer. Fans were disappointed that O’Neal won’t be presenting Dwight Howard into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. It begged the question if the two Orlando Magic legends had really called a truce. Until Shaq was cheering on Howard at the BIG3 playoffs. Although O’Neal is pushing the envelope a bit.

This week the LA Riot faced off against the Chicago Triplets in the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for the first game of the BIG3 playoffs. Shaq being a part-time Dallas resident had to stop by. It was a big deal to have Ice Cube’s old friend attending his league for the very first time.

The game was still going on when CBS’ sideline reporter caught up with Shaq in the stands. During that time, Howard was going for a monster jam (our guy is still very aerial, friends) but the ball bounced off the rim. O’Neal’s attention was on the play the entire interview. Which is why his reaction was caught live.

“Ohhh just missed a jam. Just missed a jam. C’mon Dwight,” Shaq exclaimed. But Dwight was on his consciousness only up till there. Chicago’s Brandon Moss missed an easy layup which made O’Neal yell, “Shaqtin A’fool! Shaqtin A’fool, Moss!”

CBS shared that epic moment on social media claiming, “Couldn’t believe he missed it,” referring to Dwight’s dunk. However, O’Neal was yelling that out to Moss. For two seconds, Moss even left the game to confront Shaq courtside. But it was all in fun and the game resumed.

Shaqtin A’Fool just happens to be a triggering word for some hoopers. Especially with Howard on the floor. In his disbelief, O’Neal uttered the two words that were responsible for his decades-long feud with Dwight Howard.

Howard probably had no time to react to O’Neal’s provocations. Unfortunately the LA Riot suffered a 38-50 loss to Chicago. Jordan Crawford was still the 3vs3 sniper, leading the game with 16 points. Howard had 8 points and 7 rebounds. Neither could get their team through the playoffs though. Doesn’t look like the Shaq charm counts for much.

Shaqtin A’Fool a touchey subject for Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard and Shaquille O’Neal were still exchanging barbs on X.com at the start of 2025. Within the hour of being announced to the Hall of Fame’s 2025 class, Dwight immediately announced he wanted Shaq as one of his presenters. O’Neal also immediately said on his podcast that he would be honored. Both revealed that they ran into each other at a restaurant and talked it out.

When Howard finally came on The Big Podcast, they had a chance to talk about how their beef manifested. Shaq’s constant criticism bothered him. But what really was the last straw was a specific incident on air. “During my career, it just felt like—just watching TNT—there was an episode where you picked up my cake and then just threw it on the ground. I was like, ‘Dang, is he really pissed off at me? ‘” Howard stated.

O’Neal also used to poke fun at Howard on his infamous ‘Shaqtin A’Fool’ segments. That segment was responsible for the big guy’s public spats with other players and further added to his feud with Howard. Dwight even won the Shaqtin A’Fool lifetime achievement award.

The two legendary centers had seemingly moved on from that. Until earlier this month when the Hall of Fame revealed the lineup of presenters. Walking Howard intot he hallowed halls will be Dominique Wilkins, Robert Parish, Dennis Rodman, and Patrick Ewing. The absence of Shaq was striking. Fans even thought O’Neal lied about accepting the invite and turned it down.

While we don’t know what went down in this decision, Howard publicly expressed excitement about having O’Neal at the ceremony. Just before the failed dunk too, Shaq was talking about how much Howard deserves hall of fame honors. He was interrupted by that failed slam and yelled “C’mon Dwight” instead of completing that thought.

But there’s no doubt this feud is well and truly buried, even if we’re not getting the perfect Hall of Fame picture. Shaq just needs to not throw Shaqtin A’Fool in carelessly.