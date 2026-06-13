Shaquille O’Neal Validates LeBron James’ Claim by Choosing Him Over Kobe Bryant

For years, Shaquille O’Neal has expressed his frustration whenever his former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant was left out of the GOAT conversation. He went as far as making it a ‘personal crusade’ to ensure that the five-time champion received the respect he deserved in any all-time ranking. After almost flip-flopping on the debate, he has made another huge call this time.

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O’Neal spoke to Mehlissa Rohlin of the New York Post and picked James as his preferred option over the Black Mamba. However, recent comments made by LeBron James had a huge sway on his verdict.

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“I’d probably go with [LeBron James] because Bron — and I know this is a Kobe [Bryant] comparison — Bron had it when he came in. It took Kobe two or three years to get it. Bron had it when he came in, so I’d probably go with Bron.”

Big Shaq was asked this in response to James’ earlier comments from a recent interview with Time magazine published on Tuesday. When asked about the NBA GOAT debate, he did not defer to fans and the media. Instead, he said that if he had to choose the greatest player ever, he would choose himself.

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He argued that every all-time great would likely do the same. He specifically mentioned legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Shaquille O’Neal, saying, “Ask somebody that grew up in the Jordan era, they’re gonna say Jordan.”

LeBron’s latest stance, that he’d choose himself, echoes a belief he’s held since the improbable 2016 Finals comeback from 3-1 against the 73-win Warriors. He previously said he felt that accomplishment made him the greatest player ever. The Time interview was simply the clearest and most direct statement of that belief.

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The timing is significant because LeBron James is entering his 24th NBA season at age 41. He owns the NBA’s all-time scoring record, ranks among the leaders in virtually every major cumulative category, and has maintained All-NBA-level production longer than any superstar in league history. His GOAT case has increasingly centered on longevity combined with elite peak performance.

Shaq’s Previous Stance on the GOAT Debate

Shaq’s views have evolved over the years, which is part of why he’s such an interesting voice in the discussion. In multiple interviews and appearances, Shaq has called Michael Jordan the greatest player ever, repeatedly pointing to Jordan’s dominance, championships, and aura as reasons for placing him first.

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Also, he has criticized players for calling themselves GOAT. And this is where LeBron’s Time comments become especially interesting. Shaq agreed with Jordan’s view that players shouldn’t crown themselves the GOAT because doing so can overlook previous generations. He said Jordan made a good point that self-proclaiming GOAT status can be disrespectful to the greats who came before.

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 10, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) prior to their game at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Even when favoring Jordan, Shaq consistently maintained that LeBron belongs in the inner circle. During podcast appearances, he has said there are really only a handful of names that deserve serious GOAT consideration, identifying Jordan, LeBron and Kobe as the central figures in the debate.

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A recurring theme from Shaq is that Kobe gets left out too often. In late 2025, he publicly questioned why GOAT debates usually become Jordan vs. LeBron when he believes Kobe belongs in that same tier. And more recently, Shaq argued that Stephen Curry deserves to be included in all-time discussions because of how dramatically he changed basketball and because of his championship success.

Despite not seeing eye to eye with one another, Shaq shares massive respect for Kobe. Despite leading the Los Angeles Lakers to three straight championships from 2000-2002 together and sharing the locker room for eight years, they never got on. From wanting to be the star of the team to ego clashes, they did not have the best relationship. In fact, Kobe was rumored to have a major say in Shaq’s trade to the Miami Heat in 2004.

But the icons brought the feud to an end after retiring by reconciling. What it did not change was Shaq’s unwavering support for Kobe in the GOAT debate, and even if Shaq picks LeBron, it will not take the shine away from his admiration for Kobe.