Shaquille O’Neal Wants to Ruin Shareef’s NBA Dream to Prevent Bronny James-Like Destiny

How often do you see a father wishing to keep his son away from their field? Rare unless it’s life-threatening. But basketball and risk? Then there’s always more to the story. We have seen how the Bronny James story spread like wildfire when he got drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was playing beside LeBron James, a historic feat for the latter. However, just that last name posed as a magnet for scrutiny. Analysts are hoping to see the same spark that the Akron Hammer showed. But in most cases, genes don’t work that way.

A similar dilemma resides in the house of Shaquille O’Neal. His eldest Shareef got his height, growing to a 7-foot prospect. The 25-year-old’s mind has been clear. He wants to play his style. But reality doesn’t offer an escape. “Everyone sees me, ‘oh he has to play exactly like Shaquille O’Neal’,” Shareef revealed on Netflix’s Power Move.

The former UCLA center also underwent a heart surgery similar to Bronny James. That’s among the reasons Shaquille O’Neal was hesitant to let his elder son play basketball. But his heart beats for the sport. So when the Kings made him a tryout offer, Shareef O’Neal didn’t refuse.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It was only when he finally revealed to Shaq his intentions that his true fear came to the surface. “I don’t want him to play because it will be unfortunate for him that they will compare him to me, similar to what Bronny James is going through now. It’s unfair to him, and I don’t really want him to go through that,” the Big Diesel vented.

Their games are far apart. But still, the conversations won’t stop. As long as there is O’Neal on Shareef’s back, there is going to be a standard that only he is going to be held up to.

But even though Shaquille O’Neal would prefer not to see him play, he doesn’t want to be a hindrance to his dreams. Shaq wants to see Shareef O’Neal be great. The four-time champion is even willing to push him towards achieving it.

In doing so, he also wants the 25-year-old to be aware of what it takes. “If you want to be great, my man, you got to sacrifice everything. I’ve lost a family trying to be great,” said Shaq.

No quit in Shareef O’Neal’s dictionary as he comes past risky heart surgery trauma

In the journey of wanting to achieve a dream, logic really doesn’t play a part. And to make it to the NBA, you almost need delusion. Shareef O’Neal is at that point. At 25, not many would project him to develop into a star or grow exponentially. Still, he diligently puts in the work behind closed doors. It’s because the zeal and joy from basketball are still strong in his heart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I have always missed playing basketball. It’s an opportunity I will never turn down. I think it was a sign from above that I got this call. It was super random, but it was meant for me, so I’m going to go try out,” he said about trying out for the Kings while also working for Reebok, a brand Shaquille O’Neal wants to turn around.

Being a hopeful athlete comes with its difficulties. Being an NBA legacy multiplies those obstacles.

Shareef O’Neal did go to the tryout. The Sacramento Kings waived him after just a day. Even though he signed with the Stockton Kings, they also waived the senior prospect before the season began. With an elevated benchmark, things are going to be extremely rough for Shareef O’Neal as he continues to chase his NBA dream.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He doesn’t have to keep pursuing it. Shaquille O’Neal has an office and a job at Reebok ready for the 25-year-old. He wants to take them “back to number one”. But the heart wants what it wants. In Shareef O’Neal’s case, as long as basketball stands as an avenue, he might not quit. He hopes that beyond his fears of “Am I going to die?”, his hard work and discipline behind the curtains will give him a consistent opportunity.

Will that happen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.