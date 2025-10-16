Shaquille O’Neal’s $815K Worth Son Breaks Father’s Strict Rule With $130K Splurge

When Shaquille O’Neal said, “we ain’t rich, I’m rich,” he probably didn’t expect his kids interpreting it this way. But now his ‘mini-me’ has gone and inspired the other O’Neal kids. Before he meets his dad in a GM-player setting on Saturday, Shaqir O’Neal made a very expensive splurge. On his dad’s tab! With an $815,000 NIL valuation, he could’ve afforded that easily. But why do that when he has daddy’s connections?

He didn’t need Shaq’s card to shop at Effortless Motors. O’Neal’s been shopping at his favorite auto dealership through FaceTime since 2024. Exactly like his dad, all Shaqir had to do was FaceTime Daniel Ubario to spend his dad’s money.

Effortless Motors revealed the entire deal on their social media writing, “@shaqironeall knew exactly what he wanted — a new S-Class. One call to Effortless Motors, a quick tap on dad’s tab 😅💳, and 24 hours later it’s up north. Smooth, fast, and effortless… just how it should be 🔥”

After asking Ubario how much a Mercedes S-Class costs, he casually said, “Put it on my dad’s tab.” Because his dad did tell him, “I’m rich.” To be fair Shaq meant to teach his kids that he won’t give them any handouts. He didn’t think his kids would take it to mean ‘put everything on my tab because I can afford it.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Effortless Motors (@effortless_motors)

Props to Ubario whose first response was, “You think I should ask him [Shaq]?” Shaqir had the confidence of someone who’s done this enough times to claim, “He not gonna trip.” Shaqir’s asking for an S 580 which sells at $130,000. Ubario’s hesitation is understandable. But he gave in and promised the car in Sacramento within 24 hours of that call.

A father-son chat is coming for Shaqir O’Neal

Contrary to shipping custom Hellcats to Atlanta or Las Vegas, the California-based dealership didn’t have to go very far for Shaqir’s delivery. As promised, Ubario had the car waiting for Shaqir in Sacramento.

His business partner had the very delayed sense to ask Ubario, “Did you even tell Shaq what’s going on?” That’s an awkward no. Shaq didn’t even know he dropped six figures on a car he probably wouldn’t be able to ride because he’s never been able to fit in a Benz unless it’s cut up and extended.

What’s more, he’s given ideas to his siblings. Shareef O’Neal declared on his Stories, “I’m bout to do the same WTH!” Taahirah just said “YEAHHH QIR,” in the comments and Effortless Motors promised their services to her too. When Shaquille O’Neal said his kids ‘checkmate’ him in ingenious ways, he wasn’t lying.

Maybe O’Neal wouldn’t have noticed either. He’s told Ubario to get him Escalades and forgotten all about it till the car shows up in his driveway. But that’s not the case here. When Shaqir finally arrived, he seems to have Facetimed his parents to show it. They didn’t exactly give away his reaction but O’Neal has seen his son’s car he just paid for through FaceTime.

We’d probably know how that goes in a couple of days. After hanging out with Myles in Macau for the NBA China games, Shaq’s going to be needed in New Orleans soon. As the general manager of the Sac State Hornets, he’s accepted Master P’s challenge to a scrimmage with the UNO Privateers. They’re hosting Shaq, Shaqir, Mike Bibby and the Hornets in NOLA on October 18 for this charity matchup.

Unless Shaq’s flying to Louisiana himself, Shaqir might pick him up at Sacramento in his new ride. We’re waiting for the big guy’s big reaction to this one.