Shaquille O’Neal’s Lakers Teammate Arrested Again As Arizona Court Issues Verdict On Order Violation

No amount of high-flying acrobatic dunking prowess will get JR Rider out of this. Isaiah Rider aka JR is pushing the limits of a court order he claimed he would contest. But he didn’t show up to do that. The result was his second arrest in the span of a week.

Amid grisly divorce proceedings, Isaiah Rider was arrested on December 4 for violating a court order. He was charged with one count of intefering in judicial proceedings which is a Class 1 Misdemeanor in Arizona.

He claimed he would contest the protective order his ex, Vanessa Rider has on him. The order prevented him from seeing her and their teen son. TMZ reported his first arrest on December 11.

The court hearing to determine if that protection order should be extended was on December 15 in Arizona. However, he didn’t show up.

His failure to adhere to the summons led to his second arrest of the month. Arizona law enforcement stated, “An individual named Isaiah Rider was arrested earlier today on a warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing on December 15.” He was booked and processed at Gilbert-Chandler Unified Holding Facility.

He has a registered address in Chandler. He never played for the Phoenix Suns, grew up in California, went to UNLV, and won his only championship with Shaq & Kobe with the Lakers. In 2024, he and his then-wife, Vanessa, appeared on Basketball Wives, the LA edition created by and starring Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson.

JR’s shortlived NBA career was full of his high-flying offensive abilities. He had the aerial abilities to become the 1994 Slam Dunk Champion and be a strong backcourt presence. He even had a signature move, the Rider Dunk.

But all of that was marred by significant offcourt issues well into his retirement.

Isaiah Rider’s legal saga continues

JR has not played in the NBA since 2001. Nevertheless, he found himself making headlines for negative reasons. He’s had multiple run-ins with the law and been on probation before. Throughout it all, Vanessa stuck by his side. Even fought with his probation officer.

Far from the united couple they showed on Basketball Wives, their relationship broke down within months of their reality TV debut. After an incident in July 2025 when JR was allegedly aggressive with her and their son, she got the protective order against him.

He denied those allegations and told media that Vanessa is retaliating with a protective order because he filed for divorce. However, he didn’t show up to the court hearing to contest it. After his second arrest, his attorney, Benjamin Taylor said his client won’t comment further on this.

In a statement, Vanessa said, that the protection order, “was not obtained for leverage, retaliation, or any strategic purpose, and any suggestion otherwise is false and harmful—particularly to victims of domestic violence.”

It’s unclear what the next steps in the proceedings are. As of right now, JR is still in custody.