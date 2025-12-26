Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Only Had 3 Words for Charles Barkley Troll on Christmas Day

Inside the NBA crew celebrated yet another Christmas together. As usual, Shaquille O’Neal continued the tradition of pranks and dismantling things around. Instead of a Christmas tree, this time, Shaq barreled into the big video board while racing Kenny Smith. However, it was Shaq’s mischievous prank on Charles Barkley that gave the Lakers legend’s son, Shareef O’Neal, a hearty laugh.

During the Christmas Day segment, O’Neal surprised everyone with his Shaq shoes. At least, it appeared so. While he handed each their Christmas gifts, Barkley wasn’t feeling it. “Hell no,” he repeatedly said before he opened his gift. To his surprise, it was a Nike sneaker that brought a bit of delight to his face. Well, until Shaq revealed that it was Barkley’s shoe that he had stolen.

“You so dumb. I stole those from your locker,” Shaq said.

Watching his father pull a wild prank on the NBA legend, Shareef couldn’t help but have a big laugh. He reposted the video on his Instagram Story with a three-word reaction.

“Awww h–l no,” he wrote.

It seems like Shaq got right back at Chuck after last month, when the Philadelphia 76ers legend called him dumb. During a segment in November, Shaq was quizzed by the crew. When he said the proximal phalanx was located in the pelvic area, Barkley didn’t waste a second trolling his co-host.

“You’re the world’s dumbest doctor,” Barkley said, taking a shot at Shaq’s Doctor of Education degree.

Barkley’s unfiltered takes, Shaq’s shenanigans, and their constant bantering remain intact in the fabric of the longest-running NBA show with 21 Emmy Awards.

Despite constant bantering, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley remain “best friends”

The on-court fight between Barkley and Shaq in 1999 remains one of the biggest highlights of their relationship, but it is certainly not anywhere near how things turned out between the two since that day. However, the shadow of that fight is so big that there are still some fans out there who believe there is a seriousness in both the legends’ quarrelling on the set.

Last year, during his appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Shaq put even those false narratives to rest, counting Chuck among his best friends.

“I feel like the little brother to Charles, like I always wanted a big brother,” Shaq said. “Charles is that big brother.”

“A lot of people think that, especially when we start arguing,”oh man, y’all don’t like each other.” Bro, you have no idea what you’re talking about. Charles is one of my best friends… Charles is one of the nicest human beings ever.”

Anybody who follows the show knows that the unscripted conversation between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley is one of the biggest reasons behind its success. Moreover, Shaq and Barkley don’t just exchange banter.

There have been moments when Chuck and Shaq were the only ones laughing at each other’s jokes, and surrounded by disappointed faces of Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. It was one of the reasons that when ESPN decided to run Inside the NBA, they kept things untouched.