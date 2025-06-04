Sharing Rare Privilege With Chris Paul Saved Dwyane Wade From Emotional Weight of Retirement

It’s wild how often NBA careers end not with a press conference but with a quiet fade-out—knees aching, backs stiff, and rosters moving on. Sometimes, players don’t wait to be cut or traded—they walk away on their own terms, before the game can push them out. Age hits hard, but the grind hits harder. Manu Ginóbili did it in 2018 after 16 years with the Spurs. Shawn Marion called it in 2015. And Dwyane Wade? He knew exactly when to slip out before the league could make that decision for him.

Dwyane Wade walked away from the game in 2019 with a résumé most players only dream of—and he did it with gas still in the tank. Three NBA championships, a Finals MVP, 13 All-Star selections, a scoring title, and 23,165 career points across 1,054 games. He carried Miami to its first title in 2006, then helped build a dynasty with LeBron and Bosh. Wade didn’t just win—he made the Heat his. And when it was time, he left the court on his own terms, proud, healthy, and unforgettable.

On a recent episode of Time Out with Dwyane Wade, he got real about the idea of retiring on your own terms—before the league decides for you. “That’s why me and [Chris] Bob talked as I was coming to my decision of how I wanted my career to end,” he said. “I was just ultimately like—I want to land my own plane before they be like… you ready to act like they don’t see you. Hell yeah! Before they do that, let me land this ’cause we’ve been flying for a while. Let me land my own plane. But everyone don’t get that opportunity to land their own plane.”

So Wade gets it — walking away from something you love? That’s no easy call. Talking about Chris Paul, with whom he shares this privilege of choice, Wade said it plain and simple on the podcast: “Let’s take a Chris Paul. He loves the game of basketball. I don’t think nobody who knows CP… you cannot see his love is at a level that is— it could be taken insanely, right? When you love something that much… when you walk away from something you love, it’s very hard to walk away from anything that you love.”

And that decision wasn’t just about basketball—it was personal. He opened up on The Ellen Show, saying, “I feel better when I wake up in the morning. My knees not hurting, my hips not hurting, I’m not stressing as much.” That peace? It came after years of pushing his body to the limit. He was done with basketball—mentally and physically. He played through torn shoulders, hip injuries, and chronic knee pain. He missed 31 games during that 2006 season alone and even had to sit out the Olympic Qualifiers in 2007.

And once Kaavia, his baby girl, was born, Dwyane Wade knew where he needed to be — not at shootarounds, but with his family. “Hopefully, the guys leaving the game of basketball understand that that’s just a portion of their life. There’s so much more left — and that’s when it gets fun,” he told People. That right there? That was his north star.

But on the flip side… the Chris Paul question – the same man who helped Dwyane Wade navigate the emotion upheaval of leaving behind the life he had known from the tenderest age – what about him? We know CP3’s heart is in the game. But is he ready to land that plane yet? That’s the million-dollar question.

Is Chris Paul retiring?

Chris Paul still loves this game—like, really loves it. As of April 2025, Chris Paul is the second-oldest player in the NBA, just behind LeBron James, who’s also 40. He started his 20th season with 82, becoming one of six players who made 82 starts in this NBA regular season. Passing Jason Kidd to become second all-time in assists wasn’t just a milestone; it was a moment that showed how much hooping still means to him. “I love hooping, I love all of that,” he told Tony Parker in an interview for the Spurs. “The hardest part is when I get home and I have to watch my kids’ games on the iPad.” That tug-of-war between the court and home is real for him. But the flame to compete? Still burning.

via Imago Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Now, let’s talk retirement—because yeah, it’s creeping into the conversation. Paul turns 40 in May and, as he put it to Andscape, “At the end of every season, I evaluate everything. Evaluate playing. Evaluate how my body feels.” But he’s far from ready to walk away. “My love for the game is even higher now. My son hoops. My daughter hoops.” He’s not trying to just collect checks or ride the bench—“If I’m gonna sacrifice my family and be away from them, then I at least need to be playing,” he said, pointing to his frustration with last year’s reduced role on the Warriors. He wants to play, not just exist on a roster.

So, will he be back for a 21st season? It honestly sounds like yes—if the situation is right. His current $10.6 million contract expired this season, and while it’s unclear if San Antonio will bring him back now that De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle are leading the guard rotation, CP3 will have options. But location, fit, and family matter more now. “I love to play. I definitely love my kids and my family more than I like to play,” he said. And when he’s done? He’ll stay close—through his AAU program, mentoring, maybe even media. But for now? “My body feels great, to tell you the truth.” He still has something left. And he’s not turning it down.

Dwyane Wade’s decision to retire on his own terms offers a powerful lesson for CP3 and others—knowing when to land your plane is as crucial as the flight itself. Paul’s love for the game remains fierce, but choosing when to walk away will define his legacy just as much as his skills.