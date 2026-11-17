Some connections do not end when someone is gone. So when John Wall lost his mother, Frances Pulley, in December 2019, it was the beginning of one of the darkest periods of his life. Yet even after dealing with the series of personal tragedies and professional setbacks that pushed him into a severe mental health crisis, Wall is still performing a touching gesture to this day.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former Washington Wizards star shared that he has kept his late mother’s phone number active and continues to send her messages every morning and night, even though he knows he will never receive a reply. He shared the story during an appearance on Forbes’ The Enterprise Zone with Jabari Young, which was shared on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I made sure I paid the bill for that for the rest of the time I’m going to be on this earth, so I can send my daily text in the morning and my daily text at night,” Wall said.

For Wall, it is a way to preserve her number, and it gives him a way to maintain a connection with the person who shaped his life and helped him reach the NBA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It helps me. I know she can’t respond, but I can still send my messages and know that nobody else has her number. And sometimes you have your moments when you just sitting at home and you just reflect.”

Wall’s mother, Frances Pulley, passed away in December 2019 at the age of 58 after battling breast cancer. Her death came during one of the most difficult periods of his life, as he was also recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon that kept him away from basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wall eventually revealed that he had contemplated suicide and put a gun to his head twice during that difficult stretch. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the end of his decade-long run in Washington also contributing to his struggles, he reached a point where he needed help to keep going.

Wall has never hidden how much his mother meant to him. Growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina, Pulley raised him and his two sisters while working multiple jobs to provide for the family. His father had been in prison for much of his childhood before passing away from liver cancer when Wall was nine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball eventually became a way for Wall to change his family’s circumstances, but his mother made significant sacrifices to help him pursue that dream. In his 2017 University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame induction speech, the former No. 1 overall pick recalled how Pulley sometimes missed paying the electricity bill so he could afford to attend AAU tournaments.

She also made sure he understood that talent alone would not determine his future. When Wall was 16 and repeatedly getting into trouble, Pulley temporarily took basketball away from him and challenged him to make a choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

That conversation helped change his attitude and gave him a clearer purpose. Wall eventually became the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, fulfilling the dream he and his mother had worked toward for years.

Their relationship remained just as close after he became a professional basketball player. Wall previously revealed that he used to call his mother six or seven times a day. After her passing, he continued calling her number simply to hear her voicemail before eventually turning those calls into daily text messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The connection also remains visible every time he picks up his phone. Wall revealed that his display picture is a photograph of him hugging his mother after an NBA game. That moment became one of the memories he continues to carry with him. Nearly seven years after losing Pulley, the former five-time All-Star still finds comfort in looking at their pictures and sending messages to her number.

Wall’s basketball career took him from Raleigh to Kentucky and eventually to the NBA, but he has consistently credited his mother for helping him become the person he is today. Keeping her phone number active is another way he honors everything she did for him.

She may no longer be able to respond, but Wall has made it clear that he has no plans to stop reaching out.