“She Passed Out”: Ex-Warriors Stars Pay Tribute to Don Nelson, Recall Wild Party With Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba

Don Nelson’s passing leaves a void basketball may never truly fill. Yet his legacy never needed an NBA ring to shine. He was the guiding light behind Stephen Curry’s rookie season with the Golden State Warriors and helped shape a generation of stars, including Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Now, the former Warriors stars have revealed a rare glimpse of Nelson’s unforgettable cool side.

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On the All The Smokes podcast, Barnes and Jackson went back to 2007. The Dubs had just won Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks. Thus, pulling off the biggest playoff upset that season as Nelson’s boys won the series 4-2. Following the win, everyone ended up at Stephen Jackson’s place.

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“So we go to Jack’s house, drink, smoke. There was a couple of us. Who was there?” Barnes asked. “Baron had Kate Hudson, Jessica Alba…Owen Wilson was there as well,” Jackson added.

“So then we go upstairs. So we chill at Jack’s, then we go upstairs. Nelly has the whole floor at Jack’s complex,” Matt Barnes added. “He had the roof. He had the whole penthouse. So the whole roof was his. As soon as we get in there, Nelly shouts. This is all you hear. Fellas, Woody Harrelson’s in the back rolling doobies.”

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Hearing Don Nelson talk that way came as a shot to the Warriors stars. “We look at each other like, what the f***? That’s our coach,” Barnes recalled. “I mean, he was always cool. He knew we smoked, but it wasn’t- I didn’t know he didn’t care that everyone else knew.”

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg was in San Francisco after attending the game, so Matt Barnes reached out and invited him to join the celebration. The group headed to the Ritz-Carlton, where Snoop had recently released Blue Carpet Treatment. Once there, the mood quickly shifted into a laid-back smoke session.

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Snoop prepared each blunt, took 1 hit, and passed it around, while Stephen Jackson joked about bringing 50 boxes of Swishers.

“We had like two blunts in our hands, getting one pass to us. Like it was the most epic smoking session ever. Like crazy,” Matt Barnes added. “My sister got so high, she didn’t even smoke. She passed out from a contact high. Just fell asleep on the couch.”

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Following this episode, Don Nelson’s boys ordered a huge spread, but the Ritz-Carlton celebration soon became chaotic. After room service left, security returned and knocked hard. Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes feared trouble because the season was still underway.

Instead, staff opened and unscrewed the windows to clear the smoke. Snoop received special treatment, while the players were ultimately removed. Barnes even considered climbing outside to hide.

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“I think I’m still high from that night,” Stephen Jackson commented. “Hell of a night, man. Game Six. 2007, we believe,” Barnes concluded.

The Warriors stars always knew Don Nelson was cool. But THIS cool? Well, that truly came out of their syllabus!