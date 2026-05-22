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“He Took the Most Money”: Frustrated Charles Barkley Urges Adam Silver to Fix NBA’s Chaotic Broadcast Situation

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Ubong Richard

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May 22, 2026 | 4:50 AM EDT

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“He Took the Most Money”: Frustrated Charles Barkley Urges Adam Silver to Fix NBA’s Chaotic Broadcast Situation

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Ubong Richard

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May 22, 2026 | 4:50 AM EDT

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The joke going around NBA fan circles this season was that watching a game had turned viewers into part-time IT specialists, reluctant accountants, and occasional detectives, trying to figure out which app was hiding tonight’s tip-off behind any login screen. It turns out, one of the most prominent figures in the sport’s broadcast landscape had the same problem. And he is done being quiet about it.

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Appearing on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, Charles Barkley assessed his first year working on Inside the NBA for ESPN. And the answer about his own show was simple. “It’s been perfect,” he said. “I don’t throw that word around lightly. They have been amazing to work with.”

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When the conversation turned to the broader viewing experience for NBA fans across the new three-network landscape, Barkley dropped the diplomacy entirely. “I think Adam Silver has got to get a hold of this thing. I think the games are too disjointed right now. NBC, Peacock, Amazon — I think we have disrespected the fans. They don’t know when the games are on. I just think that’s really unfair to the fans.”

He then implicated the commissioner directly, and with the specific candor that only someone who genuinely respects the target can deploy. “I love Adam. Adam’s a great guy, but he took the most money.” The 11-year deal struck with ESPN, NBC, and Amazon in July 2024 will net the NBA approximately $76 billion over its duration.

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That is a number that Silver negotiated aggressively, correctly, and at the eventual cost of a 40-year relationship with Turner and TNT. Barkley didn’t dispute that the money was worth pursuing. Instead, he disputed what was sacrificed to get it.

“It’s hard for me, when we haven’t been working,” he said. “I had to go to my app and see where the game was at. Is it on NBC? Is it on Peacock? Is it on Amazon? I was like, I can only imagine how frustrated it is for the regular fan.”

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The broadcast map that produced Barkley’s confusion is genuinely labyrinthine: Peacock on Mondays, NBC and Peacock on Tuesdays, ESPN on Wednesdays, Amazon on Thursdays, a mix of ESPN and Amazon on Fridays, ABC and Amazon on Saturdays, and NBC after Sunday Night Football wraps in January. The league’s own numbers show viewership is up by 16% this season, with 1.78 million average viewers across all national games, the most in seven years.

That has given Adam Silver a convenient counterpoint to every complaint. NBC Sports’ new NBA package alone averaged 2.8 million viewers, more than double the equivalent telecasts from the prior year. The numbers say fans found the games. Barkley’s argument is that they had to work too hard to do it and that the friction was entirely avoidable.

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“We’ve Done a Disservice to the Fans”: What Barkley Is Actually Asking Silver to Fix

The most striking aspect of Chuck’s critique was his candid acknowledgment that he does not have a clean solution available. “I’m not sure what the solution is because they’ve taken all the money now,” he said. “But they’ve got to do something, because I think we’ve done a disservice to the fans.”

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Framing that sentence with “we” was deliberate. Charles Barkley didn’t position himself outside the system, as he is one of its most prominent voices. This is exactly why the complaint carries weight that a fan’s Twitter post does not.

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The NBA’s own app was positioned as a universal access point designed to direct fans seamlessly to every national game across the Disney, NBC, and Amazon platforms. A promise that the execution of the season apparently fell short of, at least from Barkley’s personal experience of trying to follow the league on nights he wasn’t working.

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Barkley’s broader frustration also carried an implicit critique of the schedule structure that reduced Inside the NBA’s own appearances significantly. “I wish we could work more. We only work one time in December, one time in January,” he said.

ESPN secured Wednesday and Friday windows as its primary game nights, with the NBA Finals guaranteed to the network through 2036, a structure that consolidated the league’s biggest moments under one roof while spreading the broader regular-season calendar across three competing platforms.

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The solution The Round Mound of Rebound gestured toward, clearer windows, more predictable scheduling, and a simpler map for where fans should be looking on any given night, is a negotiating problem, not a technological one. The contracts are signed. The money is taken.

What remains is the question of whether the league’s new broadcast partners can coordinate the presentation well enough to make the disjointed feel coherent. From Charles Barkley’s couch, looking at his app and still not sure which platform had the game, the answer this season was no.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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Ubong Richard

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Ubong Archibong is an NBA writer at EssentiallySports, bringing over two years of experience in basketball coverage. Having previously worked with Sportskeeda and FirstSportz, he has developed a strong foundation in delivering timely and engaging content around the league. His coverage focuses on game analysis, player performances, and evolving narratives across the National Basketball Association. Blending statistical insight with storytelling, Ubong aims to go beyond the immediate headline by placing performances and moments within a broader context, helping readers better understand the dynamics shaping the game. His work prioritizes clarity, accessibility, and a fan-first approach that connects audiences to both the action and the personalities behind it. Before joining EssentiallySports, Ubong covered the NBA and WNBA across multiple platforms, building experience in fast-paced reporting and deadline-driven publishing. His background in content writing has strengthened his ability to balance speed with accuracy, ensuring consistent and reliable coverage for a global audience.

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Siddid Dey Purkayastha

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