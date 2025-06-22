Shock Hits NBA Fans as Hakeem Olajuwon’s Son Falls Under Harsh Scrutiny After Viral Clip

There’s something special about watching the next generation step up, especially when their last names already carry a weight of legacy. NBA fans and players alike are hyped to see these rising stars carve their own paths, from high school gyms to college courts. Some are already stacking up impressive stats, while others are learning that the spotlight can burn a little too bright. One Houston legend’s son? He’s already feeling that heat.

The name Olajuwon already turns heads—but now it’s Aziz, not Hakeem, doing the talking. NBA fans got their first real glimpse of the younger Olajuwon’s potential at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, and let’s just say, he didn’t disappoint. With a silky offensive game and a 6’6″ frame that’s hard to ignore, Aziz has social media buzzing—and not just because of his last name.

In Game 1 of the camp, he lit it up with 29 points, showing off a sweet outside shot and finishing strong at the rim. He followed that up with 20 more in Game 2, proving it wasn’t a one-off. Despite being a four-star ESPN recruit from the class of 2026, Aziz has only received offers from Virginia Tech, Sam Houston, and UT-Arlington. But after averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds during his junior year at Fort Bend Clements High, those numbers—and his camp performance—should have scouts rethinking things.

Sure, he’s got the legacy, but what’s catching eyes now is his upside. He’s active on defense, smooth in transition, and looks like a true two-way threat in the making. And with a likely invite to Canada’s U19 national team training camp alongside his brother, it’s clear Aziz isn’t just riding on his dad’s coattails—he’s stepping into the spotlight on his own terms.

On Instagram, when @Top100Camp shared Aziz Olajuwon’s performance—highlighting that he averaged just 20.6 PPG at the NBPA Top 100 Camp—fans didn’t hold back. But instead of focusing on the stat line, most zeroed in on one surprising detail: he’s still in high school?

One fan tweeted what everyone was secretly thinking: “He’s [Hakeem] 62—how long was he having children?” Well, let’s break that down. Hakeem Olajuwon has five kids. He and his wife, Dalia Asafi, have four together—Abdullah and Abdul (also known as Aziz), and daughters Rahmah and Aisha. His eldest, Abisola, is from a previous relationship. And with Aziz just 18, that means Hakeem was 44 at the time of his birth!

Then came another fan, baffled by the timeline: “How Carmelo, LeBron, and DWade’s kids all graduated by now but Hakeem’s son in high school right now???” They’ve got a point. Kiyan Anthony is already a top-40 Class of 2025 recruit, committed to Syracuse. Bronny James finished at Sierra Canyon, made it to USC, and is now hooping in the G League with the Lakers. As for Dwyane Wade’s kids, Zaire was drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars in 2021, and Zaya just graduated this year.

One commenter even asked: “His son or his grandson??” And honestly, 62 is totally grandpa territory—but it’s not like Hakeem was just sitting around. He was dominating the league. Drafted in 1984, he put up 20.6 points and 11.9 rebounds in his rookie season. He went on to win two NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and Defensive Player of the Year—all in the same season. Let’s not forget: he’s the first non-U.S.-born MVP and part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Then came the performance critiques. One fan wrote, “He looks a lily slow.” But Aziz’s stats say otherwise. He averaged 19.9 points, 9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks last season for Fort Bend Clements. His growth’s been steady too—he went from 6.7 PPG as a freshman to nearly 20 as a junior. He even stood out at the NBPA Top 100 Camp alongside top-tier talents like Baba Oladotun.

And finally, someone shouted into the void: “His son is just now in high school WTF?” Honestly, it’s really not that wild. Carlos Boozer’s son, Cameron, is still in high school too—already a Duke commit and one of the top prospects in the country. Matt Barnes’ twins are also making noise at the high school level. Not every NBA legacy runs on the same timeline. Some are just getting started—Aziz included.

Aziz Olajuwon may have triggered a wave of reactions—from curious to critical—but he’s clearly on the radar. With his steady growth and spotlight moments, he’s making his own name, one step at a time.