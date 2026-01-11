“Shocked” Carmelo Anthony Sets Record Straight About John Harbaugh Firing

Be it endorsing Lamar Jackson or cheering from the stands, Carmelo Anthony has always had a soft spot for the Baltimore Ravens. On Tuesday, the team decided to fire John Harbaugh, one of the most successful coaches in its history. While many in the NFL saw the writing on the wall for Harbaugh’s tenure in Baltimore, the news still managed to blindside one of the team’s most famous fans.

“I was shocked,” said Melo, whose confidence is not wavering in the front office. “But you know, they got to do what they got to do, man. That front office knows what they are doing. They got to do what they got to do.”

The Ravens fired Harbaugh on Tuesday after 18 seasons. The 2025 season was a disaster, with an 8-9 record. They did not reach the playoffs. Their season ended with a 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a final game they needed to win. Despite this, calls are coming in rapidly for Harbaugh’s next job. Anthony also anticipated this and has shown confidence in his next coaching gig.

The Basketball Hall of Famer walked to his car and pointed at his watch, saying, “Oh, he (Harbaugh) should be about to get another job soon, man.”

The resume speaks for itself. His 180-113 regular-season record, a Super Bowl XLVII win, and an NFL Coach of the Year title in 2019 make him an ideal candidate for many teams.

FOX reporter Jay Glazer even reported that “a ton of teams have reached out.” But Harbaugh will take his time and “narrow down to maybe 3 or 4”.

In the NBA, Carmelo Anthony has been part of plenty of trades and seen acclaimed coaches getting fired. So, his rooting for the winningest coach in Ravens history shouldn’t be a surprise. Even though the move brings an end to one of the NFL’s longest and most stable coaching eras, Anthony is hoping for the best.

Carmelo Anthony’s lifelong connection with Baltimore

“You can’t tell that story without Baltimore,” Carmelo Anthony said last year about the importance the city has in his heart. “This city raised me, challenged me, and gave me the drive to grow. Now, I hope my journey can be a blueprint for others chasing theirs.”

Anthony moved to the city’s project housing at just 8 and quickly found his footing there. He attended two high schools: Towson Catholic, then transferred to Oak Hill Academy. Melo led Towson Catholic to a 26-3 record and went on to sweep honors as Baltimore County Player of the Year, All-Metropolitan Player of the Year, and Catholic League Player of the Year.

Anthony’s deep roots in Charm City are why the Ravens continue to honor the 10x NBA All-Star. He was the honorary team captain during the Week 3 clash against the Detroit Lions, which was the “Darkness Falls” game. He was also present on the sidelines during the Ravens’ 41-10 drubbing of the Broncos in Week 9 of the 2024 season.