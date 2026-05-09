“Should Pay Steph 3/4th of His Salary”: NBA Legend Lashes Out at Draymond Green for Charles Barkley Disrespect

Draymond Green thought he was delivering a clever punchline when he mocked Charles Barkley’s Houston Rockets years on live television Wednesday night. Instead, the comment landed with complete silence inside the studio and immediate backlash across the basketball world. Two days later, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Eddie Johnson delivered the harshest response yet, openly questioning Green’s entire basketball legacy relative to the Hall of Famer he tried to clown.

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The exchange unfolded during TNT’s Inside the NBA coverage ahead of Game 2 between the Knicks and 76ers, with Green filling in for Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley had been blunt about where he believes the Warriors are heading as a franchise.

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“It’s over for the Warriors. No disrespect. It ends for every old team. You and Steph are on the backside of your careers; it just passed you by,” Barkley said.

Green initially appeared to accept the criticism before suddenly firing back.

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“I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform.”

The studio instantly went quiet. Kenny Smith offered an awkward smile, Ernie Johnson moved the show forward, and the moment immediately started circulating online for all the wrong reasons.

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Barkley responded a day later on Arizona Sports radio, and his restraint ended up hitting harder than any direct insult could have.

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“Hey, man, I never punch down. Draymond’s a good player. We’re not on the same level, so I don’t have to respond to every time somebody says something about me. Draymond is a really good player. He’s had a hell of a career, but we’re not on the same level,” Barkley said.

Barkley did not need to bring up the numbers himself. Even during the Houston years Green mocked, Barkley still averaged 19.2 points and 13.5 rebounds in his first Rockets season while helping lead the franchise to the Western Conference Finals. Those “decline years” still comfortably outproduced the offensive numbers Green has posted throughout most of his own career.

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Eddie Johnson showed far less patience. The longtime NBA veteran, former Sixth Man of the Year, and current Phoenix Suns analyst went directly at Green’s standing in league history with a post on X that quickly went viral.

“Damm right he is not on same level as you and how could triple single be. Draymond should pay Steph 3/4 of his salary for inventing him.”

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The “triple single” jab has followed Green for years as critics point to his modest scoring numbers compared to the star-level reputation and salary attached to his name.

Across the last four seasons, Green averaged 8.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Those numbers pale next to Barkley’s so-called decline years in Houston, where he still averaged 16.5 points and 12.2 rebounds across four seasons. Johnson’s salary comment cut even deeper because it echoed a criticism that has followed Green throughout his career: that much of his reputation was built alongside Stephen Curry rather than independently from him.

Green’s Legacy Debate Has Always Existed Beneath The Championships

The reason Green remains one of the NBA’s most polarizing stars is because both sides of the argument contain some truth. His impact has never been fully captured by traditional box scores. Green’s defensive communication, screening, playmaking, and basketball IQ were all critical pieces of the Warriors dynasty. He won Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, helped anchor four championships, and remained a Defensive Player of the Year finalist as recently as 2025. None of that happens by accident.

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At the same time, the Steph Curry dependency criticism has never completely disappeared either. Green’s offensive limitations become far more visible whenever Curry is unavailable or the Warriors offense stalls, which is exactly why Johnson’s “inventing him” line resonated so strongly online.

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Barkley’s original criticism was ultimately about aging and decline, and the Warriors’ season only strengthened that argument. Golden State finished 10th in the Western Conference before getting eliminated in the Play-In Tournament, while Green again struggled with availability and consistency. After the backlash exploded online, Green attempted to walk the comment back on his podcast.

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“It wasn’t my intent. If that’s viewed as public disrespect, I can gladly publicly apologize,” Green said, explaining that Barkley himself often jokes about spending his final Houston years collecting “free money.”

The clarification softened the moment slightly, but it did not completely erase the awkwardness of the original exchange.

What made the moment resonate so strongly was how quickly the basketball world sided with Barkley once the numbers started circulating online. The Rockets version of Barkley Green tried to mock was still an All-Star level player producing double-doubles deep into his 30s. Meanwhile, Green’s critics immediately pointed toward the same “triple single” jokes that have followed him for years.

Johnson’s tweet may have been harsh, but it reflected a debate that has quietly surrounded Green’s legacy throughout most of the Warriors dynasty. The championships are undeniable. So is the dependence on Steph Curry that many fans still cannot separate from them.