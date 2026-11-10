“Shouldn’t Piss Him Off”: Charles Barkley Makes Regretful Admission About Larry Bird

In 1986, Charles Barkley was present when Larry Bird walked into the locker room and asked his fellow 3-point shootout competitors, “Who’s coming in second?” Bird went on to win the contest. That moment taught Barkley a lesson he’d carry for decades: some players you simply don’t provoke.

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Chuck knows that it’s not a good idea to piss off Bird. While on The Steam Room with Ernie Johnson, Barkley was asked to name one player he regretted talking trash to. Bird was the first name that came to mind.

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“Probably Larry Bird. He could talk, man. That’s a bad man right there. First of all, trash talking is a learning experience. You got to pick your battles wisely.”

“You just can’t just run up on a dude. I mean, I’ve been around a long time, but Bird’s probably that guy. Like, yeah, you probably shouldn’t piss him off.”

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Despite being just a spectator to the 1986 3-point contest, it gave Barkley a clear idea that you shouldn’t piss Larry Bird off. Barkley, who was there to support his teammate Leon Wood, experienced his trash talk firsthand. While on the Dan Patrick Show, he vividly recalled that moment.

“‘Which one of you motherf***ers gonna come in second place?’ Nobody said nothing. It was one of the best scenes – I’m looking around; I’m not in the contest, so I can’t say anything. Nobody said a word.”

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It was the day that Barkley acknowledged Bird as the “best trash talker in the world”. He even regretted not being able to bet on who would win that 3-point contest, already knowing that Bird would emerge the victor.

With one sentence, Bird not only asserted himself, but left an impression on every one of his competitors before the 3-point contest even began.

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However, this wasn’t the first experience Chuck had with Bird’s trash talk.

Barkley got a clear impression of Bird’s dominance from his very first game playing against Larry ‘Legend’. It’s a day he has recalled as his welcome to the NBA moment.

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During his first-ever game against Larry Bird and the Celtics, on November 9, 1984, Bird was dominating the 76ers with his play and his trash talk. He finished with 42 points and 7 rebounds. However, the fight that broke out between him and ‘Doc’ Julius Erving took over the headlines.

Barkley recalls how Bird was dominating Erving while also spitting venomous barbs at him. Finally, Erving couldn’t hold back.

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“‘Chuck, yo man, ya’ll better get this old man off me.’ He says this 5-6-7 times. Doc is grinding now, trying to stop him, and Bird is rolling. ‘I’m gonna kill this old man if y’all don’t get him off me.’ And next thing I know, Doc just snaps.”

The game devolved into a brawl, with Erving swinging on Bird. Barkley and Moses Malone tried to hold Bird back, not knowing that Erving would continue trying to punch him. Cedric Maxwell even tried to choke Barkley.

In the aftermath of the brawl, Erving and Bird were both ejected and subsequently fined $7,500. Barkley was also given a $1000 fine, something he is upset about even now.

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However, during that encounter, he got a much clearer idea of why it’s a bad idea to compete with Bird in trash talk. Even a seasoned veteran like Erving wasn’t immune to Bird’s words.

Bird’s greatest weapon may not have been his mouth, but the fearlessness behind it. He never needed to intimidate opponents with theatrics or convince anyone of his greatness.

He let his confidence speak first, and his game settle the argument. For Barkley, that was the difference between a loudmouth and a player who could make even the toughest competitors think twice.