“Shut the Hell Up & Play”: Charles Barkley Sends Blunt Message to Knicks Locker Room Over Karl-Anthony Towns Situation

After months of speculation and internal conversations, the New York Knicks declared that they’ll be halting all contract extension talks “until later in the season.” Karl-Anthony Towns is the biggest of the players to be affected but NBA legend Charles Barkley thinks he should let this one slide.

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Towns is up for a 4-year $276 million maximum extension. He mentioned that he’s willing to take less, but when the Knicks offered him $76 million less, he wasn’t very happy. Charles Barkley reasoned that another player in the team also took less money just so the Knicks could sign more players.

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“Hey, listen, they all won the championship, but let’s keep it real here. A 100% Jalen Brunson is the only made man in New York,” Barkley said in a conversation with Adam Schein on the Mad Dog Sports Radio on October 21, 2026.

“He is the king of New York. He’s the only one who should ever have the right to complain. That kid took less money so they could sign other players. The rest of the players should just shut the hell up and play basketball.”

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It’s true. In 2024, Jalen Brunson had the chance to wait for one more year and get a $269.1 million max contract for five long years. Instead, he signed a four-year contract worth $156 million to allow the team to build a championship roster. He showed his generosity and loyalty to the Knicks by leaving over $100 million on the table. It’s not something many NBA stars are known for doing.

The result? The New York Knicks were able to add Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to the team. Not only that, they were able to give OG Anunoby his $212 million extension and win the 2026 NBA championship.

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Therefore, in many ways, Brunson’s sacrifice allowed the team to not only build a championship roster but also win the actual championship. Going into the 2026-27 season, the Knicks still want to stay under the NBA’s second apron which has created a similar problem for them.

They cannot afford to give Towns his maximum extension without crossing a financial line that they’d rather not. His contract ends in 2027 and he will still have a player option for the 27-28 season, which will earn him roughly over $61 million.

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This is another point that irked Charles Barkley.

“He gonna get paid this year, he’s gonna get paid the next year. We’re literally talking about something that’s three years away. It should not be a topic of conversation. You know, if the Knicks keep winning, they’re probably gonna pay everybody.” Barkley said.

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However, it’s not just Karl-Anthony Towns who gets affected. Miles McBride is at perhaps the greatest risk if he wants to continue playing with the Knicks. This is his final season under the 3-year extension that he signed in 2023. Next season will bring free agency, unless the Knicks re-sign him.

Similarly, Josh Hart is approaching a $22.4 million team option in 2027-28. He is up for a 4-year extension worth $132 million max. Finally, the 2024 draft Tyler Kolek has a $2.5 million team option in the 27-28 season.

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Until the Knicks decide it’s time, all the players have their contract extensions stuck in limbo. The question is, should they stick with the team as it navigates this difficult financial moment or cut loose to chase greater opportunities?