Despite Luka Doncic’s effortless shot-making ability and generational scoring run, he has something that constantly holds him back. His reputation with the refs. The Lakers’ star’s constant exchanges with officials have become an increasingly familiar part of the spectacle, sometimes threatening to overshadow what he does with the ball. After the Los Angeles Lakers saw their 9-game winning streak come to an end against the Utah Jazz, Doncic faced another public reminder.

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His reactions are testing the patience of more than just opposing fans.

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“This is who he is. I know everybody says I’m tired of Luka complaining, but get used to it. This is who he is. So, are the refs sick of Luka?” Shannon Sharpe asked on Nightcap, moments after the Lakers’ 109–97 defeat.

In response, former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson agreed with Sharpe’s assessment. And he didn’t mince his words about how he felt about those complaining.

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“Yeah, they sick of him. Man, let me tell you something. Any cat who complains to the refs damn near all game, Ocho, man, them folks not giving you no damn calls, man. Yeah, you may get a couple here and there. But you always talking to the refs, man; they sick and tired of you, bro. I guarantee you. Now, the refs will never say it because they can’t come out and say that. Every time they turning around, he giving them a mean gesture. You know what I’m saying? Come on, man. Them folks tired of him. I’m gonna be honest with y’all. I’m tired of watching it too.”

The discussion came after a particularly frustrating night for Luka Doncic.

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The Slovenian struggled offensively in the second half and failed to deliver in the clutch for the Lakers. Johnson then returned to the central criticism, even while acknowledging that Doncic remains one of the league’s most difficult players to defend.

“I love his game. He can play, Ocho. He’s rightfully in the MVP race. Man, all that whining to the damn refs, man, I’m not gonna lie, bro. I’m tired of watching. It ain’t gonna change.”

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Johnson later praised the craft behind Luka Doncic’s scoring, describing it as “poetic” because he does not depend on elite speed or explosiveness to get his shots.

However, the criticism was not about his ability, but about the frustration that repeatedly accompanies it. Sharpe also echoed Johnson’s belief that the behavior was unlikely to change, adding, “It’s not gonna change.”

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To make matters worse, Luka Doncic had a night to forget on the court.

He finished with 29 points and seven assists, but shot just 10-for-28 from the field and 2-for-12 from beyond the arc. Nine turnovers compounded the poor shooting night, while a third-quarter technical foul added to his troubles. Utah also managed to limit him to seven points after halftime.

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More importantly, Josh Green, among the defenders, made life difficult for the star guard.

Interestingly, it was two straight tough games. Against the Hornets, Luka eventually admitted, “As you know, I didn’t have a good game.”

It was Quentin Grimes’ 47-point performance that helped Los Angeles escape with the victory. The backup guard’s effort saved the winning streak, but it wasn’t the case last night.

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Two nights in a row, Luka Doncic had reason to be frustrated, but the Jazz loss made the cost of an off night more apparent.

There is also a longer-running thread.

Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg drew attention after saying he had “lost all respect” for Doncic because of his constant complaints about foul calls during his NBA debut. The comments from Johnson and Sharpe suggest the perception has not faded.

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For the Lakers, the concern is not that Luka Doncic will stop being an emotional competitor. It is whether he can keep those emotions from pulling him away from the game.

His scoring remains exceptional.

But the more time he spends arguing with officials, the more attention shifts from his basketball to his reactions.