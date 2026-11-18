Eddie Johnson was left frustrated by the Charlotte Hornets’ decision to keep Brandon Miller and Coby White out of overtime against the Los Angeles Lakers. With an opportunity to secure an impressive road victory, Charlotte stuck to the two players’ minutes restrictions, even as the game went into an extra period. The decision has since drawn criticism from the former NBA player, who believes teams must be willing to compete when an opportunity presents itself.

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The Hornets suffered a 118-114 overtime defeat on November 17 after surrendering an 18-point second-half lead. Quentin Grimes delivered a career-high 47 points, including the three-pointer that forced overtime with 1.7 seconds remaining. Luka Doncic added 36 points and seven assists as the Lakers secured their ninth consecutive victory. Johnson took to social media after watching Charlotte leave two of its important contributors on the bench during the extra period.

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“If I’d been on the Hornets last night, I’d be sick to my stomach. You’ve got a chance to beat the hottest team in the league, and you’re not allowed to go win it?” Johnson said on X.

Johnson spoke hypothetically about how he would have felt in that situation, emphasizing his belief that teams must compete when opportunities arise.

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“I wasn’t raised that way as a basketball player. I was taught to play to win, period. I never missed a game in high school or college. I played 18 years as a pro, all the way to age 40, and suited up for over 93% of the games I had a chance to play. Last night was a bad look for the league I love.”

Johnson’s criticism centered on the principle of competing when opportunities present themselves. While not a direct attack on Lee’s coaching, he questioned the absence of the Hornets’ star players with the game’s result hanging in the balance.

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His criticism carries the perspective of someone who has experienced the demands of an NBA career firsthand. He spent 17 seasons in the league, scored 19,202 career points, and won the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 1989 with the Phoenix Suns. His playing experience helps explain why he places such importance on competing whenever a team has a chance to win.

The absence of Miller and White was particularly noticeable because both had made valuable contributions during regulation. Miller led Charlotte with 28 points, while White added 19. However, neither player returned for overtime, leaving the Hornets without two of their leading scorers during the decisive stretch.

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Injury management played a part in the decision. Both players were returning from injuries and had minutes restrictions. Miller had recently dealt with a strained right hip, while White was working his way back from a calf strain.

Charlotte’s coaching staff was therefore cautious about extending their workloads. Hornets head coach Charles Lee explained the reasoning after the game.

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“They’ve been coming back from injury. We’ve been trying to build them up and, at the end of the game, we’re trying to be mindful of where they are and just coming back from their respective injuries,” Lee said.

He also acknowledged that the competitive instinct to keep important players on the floor had to be balanced against the team’s longer-term plans.

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“You’re always tempted, as a competitor, to want to do everything you possibly can to help the team, and those guys are definitely helping the team, but we have a big picture in mind, and it’s a long year,” Lee explained.

The decision also raised questions about how strictly Charlotte was managing the two players’ workloads. According to Sports Illustrated’s Zach Roberts, White had already played a season-high 26 minutes against the Lakers, while Miller logged 32 minutes.

Roberts questioned whether extending their playing time to 28 and 34 minutes, respectively, would have made a significant difference. Lee’s decision to bench Miller and White has sparked a debate over whether it could have been handled differently.

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The decision became an even bigger talking point because Charlotte had been in a position to win the game late in regulation. The Hornets held a 110-106 advantage with 20 seconds remaining, but Grimes cut the deficit with a layup. White then made one of two free throws before Doncic found Grimes for the game-tying three-pointer with 1.7 seconds left. Charlotte struggled to find enough offense in overtime, scoring only three points.

Lee’s explanation highlights the difficult balance between protecting players returning from injuries and trying to win close games. Johnson’s criticism, meanwhile, reflects a different perspective: he believes the opportunity to beat one of the league’s hottest teams should carry significant weight.

Whether Charlotte can turn these narrow opportunities into victories without compromising its players’ health remains a challenge for the coaching staff.