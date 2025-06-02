6 Years After Losing Old Friend, Matt Barnes Joins Nipsey Hussle’s Family to Continue Rapper’s Legacy

The NBA might as well have its own squad of musicians and rappers—take DJ Diesel, the league’s official DJ, who keeps the energy alive at games. And don’t forget Kobe Bryant, the late GOAT, who even recorded a rap album called Visions back in 2000 (though it never dropped). Players such as Allen Iverson, Lou Williams, Dwight Howard, and Iman Shumpert released tracks while also logging NBA minutes. The hip-hop world beyond the court has shaped the league and its stars in huge ways. Remember Nipsey Hussle? Yeah, he’s still making waves in the NBA today.

That same spirit lives on through Marathon Burger, which is officially doubling up. After debuting as a pop-up in 2024, Nipsey Hussle’s dream of expanding the Marathon brand is now realized in Venice, just steps from Muscle Beach and the iconic pickup courts. The spot is run by his brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, who’s staying true to the vision Nipsey always had. Asghedom recalls how his brother was always talking branding, ‘We need a Marathon Water, we need a Marathon Burger,’” Sam told Eater LA. “This is definitely Nip’s vision and imprint. I know he would have been like, ‘Yeah, this is perfect.’”

Matt Barnes pulled up to the grand opening of Marathon Burger in Venice on May 31. And if you know anything about him, you know that wasn’t just for the food. A longtime supporter of Nipsey Hussle, Barnes showed genuine love. In a clip shared by Power 106, Barnes opened up about what Nipsey meant to him: “It means everything. I got to meet the man early on. Throughout the time we met, he was always very solid. Got a chance to meet the whole family. So anytime there’s an event to honor him, I got to show some love.” And of course, when asked about his favorite Nipsey track, Barnes didn’t hesitate. “Probably ‘Stucc in the Grind,’” he said with a nod, calling back to one of Nip’s grittiest anthems.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POWER 106 (@power_106) Expand Post

The Venice location keeps the menu simple and classic: smash burgers, hot wings, a vegan option, and a new double cheeseburger stacked with grilled onions, Fresno peppers, pickles, and Marathon sauce. Sam will be behind the grill this weekend for the grand opening, keeping his brother’s legacy alive with every flip and sear. Breakfast kicks off at 7 a.m., ice cream’s on deck daily, and the Marathon really does continue, one burger at a time.

Nipsey Hussle’s “The Marathon Continues” still resonates across the NBA

Hussle’s mantra, “

via Imago A collage featuring Nipsey Hussle and Isaiah Thomas

The Marathon continues” was a philosophy the league’s biggest names took to heart. Days after he was tragically k—– in March 2019, Russell Westbrook dropped a historic 20-20-20 triple-double, only the second in NBA history. He dedicated it to Nipsey, signaling their shared Rollin’ 60s Crips roots. The very next night, the Lakers held a moment of silence at Staples Center, with the announcer honoring “entrepreneur, rapper, and community activist Nipsey Hussle” for bettering LA through his school work, businesses, and advocacy. They even laid out a Lakers jersey bearing his name, signed by the team. LeBron James He pulled up wearing Nip’s face on his shirt and later ended up in a mural with him in LA.

Fast forward to 2021—James Harden’s sitting out Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semis, but he’s making a statement too, as reported by Andscape. He shows up in a Nipsey shirt just two days after a posthumous verse dropped on Maroon 5’s “Memories (Remix).” Coincidence? Maybe. But the timing felt right. Isaiah Thomas, who had Hussle perform at his 2011 draft party, still tweets “top of the top”—Nipsey’s signature greeting—and goes back to their DMs for inspiration.

Even DeMar DeRozan, a South L.A. native, saw himself in Nipsey. As did Allen Iverson, whom Hussle idolized so much that he once told the Sixers legend that his crossover on MJ in ’97 “changed [his] life.” Even off the court, the connection ran deep. Matt Barnes got Nip’s portrait tattooed on his hand. Now? He’s carrying that same energy forward. Barnes is working with Nip’s business partner, David Gross, on affordable housing, pushing for diversity in his podcast team, and opening doors for people of color in the c—— industry.

Nipsey loved the game. Courtside at Lakers games with Lauren London, dapping up legends like Denzel, partying with Harden, Baron Davis, and OBJ. He was part of the culture. He helped Westbrook’s foundation at Thanksgiving and teamed up with Puma to refurbish a court in Crenshaw. NBA players wrote his name on their sneakers, blasted his tracks, and quoted his lyrics. Like Blacc Sam said, “They liked to be around Hussle, and Hussle liked to be around them.” No clout-chasing. Just mutual love, respect, and a shared grind.

At the end of the day, it’s not just about basketball or music—it’s about the marathon. That mindset, that hustle, that belief in building something bigger than yourself. Nipsey lived it. And these players? They’re still running with it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad