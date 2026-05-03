“So Disgusted”: Charles Barkley & Shaq Rip Into James Harden, Donovan Mitchell Over Playoff Struggles

When RJ Barrett’s buzzer-beater bounced high off the rim and fell through in Game 6, it sent the Cavaliers-Raptors series to a Game 7 in Cleveland— a result that had seemed unthinkable when Cleveland went up 3-1 with relative ease. It also handed Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal everything they needed to go on television and say exactly what they had been thinking. On Saturday’s Inside the NBA, they said all of it.

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The premise of the segment was simple. The Cavaliers have won all 10 of their playoff games against Toronto in their franchise history, hold a 3-2 lead on the home floor heading into a Game 7, and yet two of the most decorated analysts in the sport are publicly disgusted with their star players. Shaq set the table: “I need big games from James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, period. Superior games.” He reached back to the 1980 Finals, when a rookie Magic Johnson replaced an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at center and delivered 42 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists, as the standard for what a star does when a team needs him most. “I need, damn it, I need big games. Let’s end this. You guys are better players. I need you guys to have some superstar games.”

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Barkley did not disagree. He just had a different entry point. “I was watching that game the other night,” he said, referring to Game 6. “I thought I was back at March Madness, a regular old Duke game, just giving the ball. Why are y’all passing that ball? They got to foul you.” The comparison was pointed: a team that should be imposing its will on the opponent late in a close game, instead operating like a group unsure of who should take the decisive action. “I am so disgusted at these Cavs. James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, I don’t think any of these guys have had a signature game yet.” The timing of that assessment matters. James Harden is averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.2 rebounds for the series, functional numbers that, given the caliber of the opponent and the proximity of elimination, amount to exactly the kind of production Barkley and Shaq are calling out as insufficient.

The numbers across the series have a split personality that explains the frustration perfectly. Mitchell dropped 32 points in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2, with Harden adding 28 in the latter, performances that put Cleveland in command, before the series shifted. In Game 6, with the season on the line in Toronto, Harden shot 5-for-14 from the field, went 1-for-4 from three, and finished with 16 points despite nine rebounds and nine assists, solid in volume, absent in impact. Scottie Barnes, the player Barkley and Shaq were asked to compare the Cavaliers’ stars against, has averaged 24.2 points and 9.0 assists for the series, outpacing both of them on a team that entered as a significant underdog and is now 40 minutes away from a second-round appearance. When Kenny Smith asked whether Harden and Donovan Mitchell were better players than Barnes at this point in their careers, Shaq said yes without hesitation. Barkley offered something more telling: “Donovan Mitchell should be better.” Shaq’s response was immediate: “Thank you.”

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“Can’t Get 40”: What Barkley and Shaq Are Really Asking for in Game 7

The Magic Johnson reference was not accidental. Shaq was not asking Harden or Mitchell to play center in a championship finals. He was invoking the spirit of what stars do when their teams need a defining performance, the willingness to say, as he put it directly, “I’m going crazy today.” He listed his own examples: Penny Hardaway, the late Kobe Bryant, and Dwyane Wade. Players who came into big games having already decided the outcome. “At times, I’ve been the guy to say I’m going crazy today,” Shaq said. “I need you guys to have some superstar games. Hold on, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are guys that can give me one spectacular game.” The implication underneath the demand is that the capability is present. The willingness is the question.

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Imago Apr 26, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) tries to dribble the ball past Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Cleveland has the structural advantages in Game 7: home court, a 5-0 all-time record in this building against Toronto, and the ability to stagger Harden and Mitchell across all 48 minutes. The Raptors will be without Brandon Ingram, who sat out Game 6 with a sore right heel and whose status for Sunday remains uncertain. On paper, the Cavaliers should not be in a Game 7. The talent gap, the home court, the historical record, and the opponent’s injury situation all point in one direction. That is precisely what makes Barkley’s disgust legible, not that Cleveland is in danger of losing, but that they have made a series against a hobbled, undermanned Toronto team far more difficult than it should have been. Game 7 is Sunday night in Cleveland. Barkley and Shaq have already said what they need to see. Harden and Mitchell get 48 minutes to answer.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​