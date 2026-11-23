On Sunday, Draymond Green had the spotlight on him all day long, and he didn’t miss a beat. He was quick with his fingers on social media, impressive on the court, and made a game-winning stop. Above all, he managed all this while snipping the Warriors’ five-game losing streak. By the time the Warriors escaped with an 88–87 win, the 4x champion had given them another reason to pay attention. After a heated exchange with former NBA player Eddie Johnson over his Hall of Fame credentials, Green aimed at all the former players who have moved into sports media.

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He questioned their credibility while making it clear that their opinions no longer bother him.

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“It used to be annoying when it was players, until you realize so many of them turn into idiots. And, you know, so it’s not quite the same anymore,” Green said at the post-game presser (via KNBR on X), addressing the growing criticism from former players who have questioned his offensive production without Stephen Curry.

He took particular issue with those entering sports media and using their platforms to provoke reactions, and aimed directly at Eddie Johnson and his newly launched “Edification” podcast.

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“You used to talk about the brotherhood and, you know, how a player knows, you know, and they should understand. But I mean, no disrespect to y’all (reporters). Y’all been doing this for a long time. I mean, you know, ain’t new to it, true to it. But then so many idiots start getting into media and with microphones. And, you know, a microphone is a hundred bucks. You know, microphones used to cost way more money. They can afford one; they just start spewing things because they think hate will drive you to Edification… People say wild things, and they get clicks. And they’re like, ‘Oh, I want to say a wild thing now.’ And so, yeah, back before it would annoy you,” added Green.

Draymond Green then suggested that some commentators deliberately make provocative statements because they believe controversy generates attention.

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“My career speaks for itself. Their careers speak for themselves. Theirs is quiet now. Mine’s still speaking. So that’s kind of what happens, you know? So no, I don’t get annoyed with it. I actually get a good laugh out of it, and every now and then maybe it give me a segment to talk about,” Green added with a cheeky smile.

The comments followed a social media feud with Eddie Johnson.

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The foundation of the feud was Steve Kerr’s comments acknowledging that Curry’s absence limits Green’s offensive impact. Eddie Johnson used the comments to question Green’s Hall of Fame credentials, comparing his resume with several players who didn’t make the cut.

Draymond Green, in response, took the Kevin Durant route.

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He directly dismissed the comparison on X, noting Johnson had excluded himself from the list. Johnson fired back by questioning Green’s reliance on Curry and his growing media career, prompting Green to mock his playing resume and podcast.

Kendrick Perkins also entered the conversation. The ESPN analyst backed Johnson by sharing a video of himself smoking a cigar, adding fuel to the fire. Perkins had repeatedly gone after Green this season, questioning his offensive production.

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He even compared his prime stats with the Warriors star.

However, Draymond Green didn’t have to wait too long to prove them wrong. He had an opportunity to answer some of the criticism on the court against the Celtics.

Having made only four three-pointers all season before Sunday, he knocked down three in the opening quarter alone. The Celtics broadcast crew even joked about Johnson being responsible for waking him up. Green finished with nine points, six rebounds, and three assists, while the Warriors played without both Curry and Jimmy Butler.

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The Warriors still needed a collective effort to snap their five-game losing streak to secure their first win since Curry’s injury on Nov. 11.

Brandin Podziemski led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Charles Bassey added 13 points and nine rebounds. The Dubs also grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, generating 22 second-chance points against a Celtics team that had controlled much of the third quarter. Podziemski’s late three-pointer gave the Warriors a 91–86 advantage.

However, a subsequent replay review overturned what initially appeared to be a four-point play. A controversial call.

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The Celtics had one last opportunity.

Jayson Tatum, who finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, had already passed Bill Russell for eighth place on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list after scoring 23 in the first half. However, he went 0-for-7 from the field after halftime.

With 8.2 seconds remaining, Tatum faced Draymond Green for the potential game-winner. But the Warriors forward stayed in front of him and forced a contested fadeaway that missed at the buzzer.

Draymond Green had an unusual celebration after the stop. He walked off straight to the bench, dapping up with the Warriors’ defensive coach, Frank Vogel.

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However, it was in the presser that he let his critics hear. After taking direct shots at Johnson, Green added: “I’ve always been that guy who does what’s needed, and that’ll never change. And if people want to debate what they think I should do, you notice it’s never really the greats debating, and it’s never the winners debating. It’s always the losers and the guys who just didn’t quite do it, and so let them debate.”

Sunday’s performance did not settle the Hall of Fame debate. But it gave him a timely response to those questioning what he can contribute without his longtime teammate.