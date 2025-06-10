Solving a Crisis Through A New Venture, Larsa Pippen Reveals Date Night Expenses With Jeff Coby

Dating in 2025 is hard! Swiping left, ghosting, awkward first dates… It’s enough to make anyone want to give up. But Larsa Pippen, the Real Housewives of Miami star who’s had her own share of romantic ups and downs, is trying to change that. Her new dating app, Date.com, promises to cut through the chaos with AI-powered matchmaking, zero catfishing, and no shady data sales. Sounds like a dream, right? Now, before you roll your eyes and think, Another celebrity app?—hear her out.

Pippen isn’t just slapping her name on this. She believes in making dating easier, something she’s finally found with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan. “I think dating should be easy and effortless,” she told Page Six. And on Housewives Nightcap, she doubled down, comparing her app’s smooth experience to her own relationship.

“It’s almost like my relationship now when I think about Marcus and I—it’s effortless. Like, it’s not work. We just really enjoy being with each other, and I feel like a dating app should be the same. It should not be hard to navigate.” But here’s where things get interesting. While Pippen calls her love life effortless, her date-night prep is anything but—at least for those of us who don’t have a Bravo paycheck. Let’s break it down, because the receipts are wild.

First up? Perfume. “You can’t have a date night without perfume!” she insists, naming Perfumehead’s La La Love as her go-to. At $250, it’s a splurge, but if it makes her feel “flirty” (or, as she jokes, “h—–“ according to Jeff), maybe it’s worth it. Then comes her hair—because flawless locks don’t come cheap. Her Kérastase Elixir Ultime hair oil runs $62, and let’s not forget the Essie Ballet French Manicure Kit (on sale for $13.99). However, the real budget-buster? The outfit.

Pippen swears by Saint Laurent lace dresses. Something she believes to be “perfect for a date night”. And with a price tag of $4,900, they’d better be. Pair the dress with her Tom Ford sandals ($1,350), and suddenly, that effortless look costs more than some people’s rent. Lastly, you cannot have a perfect date night and have memories of it, so Lara Pippen uses Larsa Light to provide the right lighting conditions.

One time investment for just $14.99? Not a bad deal at all. So all in all, the RHOM star’s expenditure on an effortless date night is over $6.5k. The cost might not seem effortless to some, but let’s not forget that many of these date-night staples are long-running purchases. Then there’s also the fact that even before launching her new dating website, Pippen has been invested in multiple other businesses, enabling her to afford all these effortless efforts.

Larsa Pippen has more business ventures than you might expect

When it comes to Larsa Pippen’s wealth, she isn’t just riding the wave of reality TV fame — she’s steering her ship in the business world, and doing it with surprising finesse. While many recognize her from The Real Housewives of Miami or her high-profile relationships, there’s a whole other side to Pippen that’s steadily building a legacy of its own. With an estimated net worth of $10 million, her financial success tells a story of hustle, smart choices, and knowing when to take the leap.

Take her tequila brand, Olujo Tequila, for instance. This isn’t one of those shallow celebrity collabs where stars slap their name on a bottle. Instead, Larsa jumped in as a full business partner, teaming up with billionaire Adam Weitsman and entrepreneur Oliver Camilo. She didn’t just endorse — she invested, reportedly putting in $800,000 of her own money to get things started.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s her jewelry line, Larsa Marie Jewelry. If bold, dazzling pieces are your thing, you’ll find them here. From turquoise necklaces to diamond-studded bracelets, the collection reflects her fearless style. And when she gifted ex-boyfriend Marcus Jordan a diamond bracelet from her line? Let’s just say it got people talking — and shopping.

Of course, her media presence continues to work in tandem with her entrepreneurial spirit. Besides reality TV, Larsa made headlines for her time on an adult social media network, reportedly earning up to $10,000 per day. She eventually stepped away from the platform, citing her father’s displeasure, but not before proving she could turn her digital influence into serious revenue. Larsa Pippen isn’t just curating a brand — she’s building an empire. Yet her belief in dating remains one that should feel effortless.