“Some Franchises Aren’t Capable”: HOF Nuggets Coach Blasts Team’s Treatment of Nikola Jokic After Peyton Watson Trade

The Denver Nuggets’ front office is facing scathing criticism following their latest cost-cutting roster transaction. After news broke that the Nuggets traded promising 23-year-old forward Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal to avoid second-apron luxury tax penalties, Denver fans feel the team is not prioritizing franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic. While fans fear this will make the Joker walk, the former Nuggets head coach George Karl publicly ripped into the franchise’s handling of the three-time MVP.

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“Some franchises aren’t capable of supporting their legends the right way,” Karl tweeted. “Jokic was on a path to becoming one of the Top 10 players to ever play basketball. That wasn’t realistic in Denver.”

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It might be hitting too close to home for Karl. The Hall-of-Famer felt the same way about the poor roster construction around Carmelo Anthony and Allen Iverson that unraveled dramatically. Much like Karl’s firing, the Nuggets shocked with the sudden firing of Michael Malone and Calvin Booth right before the 2025 playoffs.

Karl’s blunt assessment shines a light on growing frustration within the Nuggets fanbase over Denver’s front-office trajectory. Despite Jokic’s prime efficiency, Denver prioritized future draft capital over immediate win-now assets. The move comes at a crucial juncture.

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“My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I’ll probably sign next year. My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver,” Jokic said during the FIBA qualifiers.

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However, Jokic holds a player option for the 2027-28 season and could test free agency or re-evaluate his future as early as next summer.

Trading Watson is far from an isolated incident. Instead, it marks the continuation of a four-year pattern of roster erosion since the Nuggets won the 2023 title.

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Immediately following their 2023 championship run, the Nuggets lost key bench contributor Bruce Brown in free agency. A year later, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope departed for the Orlando Magic after Denver balked at matching his contract offer. The cost-cutting moves escalated when the front office traded Michael Porter Jr. and draft capital to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson.

Analysts say that ownership’s anxiety regarding the NBA’s strict second-apron tax rules drives these decisions. The Kroenke family has repeatedly pulled back spending to manage luxury tax liabilities. In the Watson transaction, Denver opted to avoid matching a four-year, $88 million contract structure, electing instead to secure future draft compensation that will not materialize until Jokic is 36 years old.

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While Denver retains a potent core featuring Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun, rivals across the Western Conference, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves, continue to build athletic, youthful depth around their stars.

By continuously prioritizing financial flexibility over immediate roster fortification, the Nuggets risk wasting the peak years of a generational legend, a dynamic Karl has seen before and insists could ultimately force Jokic to reconsider his future in Colorado.