“Somebody Called Him With a Deal”: Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s ‘Strategic’ Stephen Curry Trade Comment Exposed by Ex-Warriors Star

Stephen Jackson is like those of us side-eyeing the Golden State Warriors general manager. After a very slow offseason, Mike Dunleavy Jr. attempted to calm the waters regarding Stephen Curry’s future. But Stak believes there is a hidden motive behind the executive’s public comments. The latest discussion on All The Smoke comes as Curry could decide on his contract extension at any moment. But earlier this month, Dunleavy’s press address left a bitter taste in Dub Nation’s mouth.

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Jackson argued that Dunleavy’s willingness to entertain a trade scenario publicly, stating the franchise would accommodate Curry if he requested a move, was far from an innocent gesture of respect. Instead, the former NBA champ called it a calculated strategy prompted by aggressive trade inquiries from rival teams. Matt Barnes and Stak dissected Dunleavy’s recent comments, claiming that a general manager would only make such statements public if a blockbuster proposal were already sitting on his desk.

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“What I can say is, though, for him to come out and say that about Steph, somebody done call and threw him an offer that he probably couldn’t refuse,” Jackson asserted. “And out, out of respect, I’m not going to Steph with that.”

Stak alleges that instead of taking the hypothetical offer to Curry, Dunleavy framed it differently to the media.

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“But I would throw it out in the media that if Steph asked, we would do it, ’cause somebody has called him with a deal that he probably like, ‘Hey, this might look good for us going down the line.’ You know what I’m saying? It could have been a call from San Antonio. It could have been, ’cause they got De’Aaron Fox. He got a big contract. Like, all those type of things come into play. You never know for a guy like Mike Dunleavy to come out and say that publicly.”

Barnes agreed with the sentiment, labeling it as “strategic.” But Stak feared the psychological effect such comments have on a superstar.

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“It was definitely strategic… Now you got Steph thinking, ‘Do they really want me here? Well, maybe.’ You know, so all that sh-t is strategic.”

Dunleavy spoke to Bay Area media to address fans’ frustration following an underwhelming offseason where the Warriors failed to land major targets like LeBron James.



It came at a time when Curry was extension-eligible.

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Although he said, “I’m pretty confident Steph will finish his career here,” most of his statements came across as conditional and open-ended to frustrated fans.

The GM even said, “Look, if he comes to me and wants to be moved, (team owner Joe Lacob) and I will talk it through. We wouldn’t love it, but he’s earned the right to do what he wants. But as far as the messaging and any idea he would be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at or he’s looking at.”

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The remotest impression that Dunleavy would pull a Nico Harrison with Dub Nation’s beloved superstar didn’t sit well.

The front office’s comments come at a delicate juncture for the franchise. The 38-year-old Curry is entering his 18th NBA season and becomes eligible for a contract extension on August 29. However, the roster surrounding him faces severe structural questions.

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The Warriors are coming off a disappointing 37–45 campaign where Curry was limited to just 43 games due to a runner’s knee. The team is already hindered by major injuries to key contributors.



Jimmy Butler (torn ACL) and Moses Moody (torn patellar tendon) are expected to be sidelined until at least mid-season, putting immense pressure on Curry and 36-year-old Draymond Green to carry the team early.

Rather than retooling through massive external acquisitions, outside of drafting NCAA champion Yaxel Lendeborg, the Warriors have opted to run back their core alongside Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Gary Payton II.



They finally added Georges Niang, whose durability streak was broken when he was sidelined the entire last season.

Even though they added Brandon Williams earlier this month, Dunleavy defended the roster construction by emphasizing talent over availability and holding out hope for midseason trade-deadline adjustments.

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Observers like Stak and Barnes are skeptical. Curry remains committed to finishing his career in the Bay Area, but as front offices move behind closed doors, even untouchable icons aren’t immune to the rumor mill.