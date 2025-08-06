“Sometime You F—Around”: Vacation With Gabrielle Union Had Underlying Reasons as Dwyane Wade Reveals Future Plans

Ever caught yourself daydreaming about life after retirement? Maybe it’s sipping coffee on a cozy patio or taking those long, peaceful walks along the bay. Some folks pick up gardening, join book clubs, or finally learn to fish. Well, Dwyane Wade’s doing a few of those, too—but here’s the kicker: he’s also mastered the art of wine and the game of golf. And trust me, if you really wanna pay heed to any one of his wisdom words, there’s still time—brush up on your wine talk, pick up a club, and who knows… You might just land a tee time with a former president.

Since walking away from the game in 2019, Dwyane Wade’s been doing anything but slowing down. He owns pieces of three pro teams, runs a podcast network, and even dipped into TV hosting. Oh—and he’s got a production company, does major philanthropic work, and is joining Amazon’s NBA coverage this fall. But if you caught him at Fanatics Fest in June, “He drops jewels like that, and it may go over your head,” as D’Angelo Russell put it.

Wade recently dropped a video on his YouTube channel from his time at Fanatics Fest—and honestly, it’s a gem. He got real about what’s mattered most to him since hanging up his sneakers. Sure, we saw all the glamorous photos of Wade at the Cannes Film Festival with Gabrielle Union—serving looks, smiling for cameras, doing the Hollywood thing. But the underlying reasons for his presence there were rooted in business. “So, I went out to Cannes because—I mean, I’m 43 years old, right? I retired at 37. I’ve done a lot of things since I retired,” Wade said. “But man, how life goes is—what you gonna do tomorrow? What you gonna do tomorrow? What you gonna do?” He added, “So, I’m in a place in my life where I’m repositioning. I don’t say reinventing—I don’t need to reinvent anything. I just need to reposition a few things.”

via Imago Jul 14, 2010 – Miami, Florida, U.S. – Host DWYANE WADE (Miami Heat) at the Summer Groove Golf Classic for the Summer Groove kick off charity event. Seminole Hard Rock Presents The Summer Groove July 14-18 is 5 days of non-stop action to benefit local and national programs that enrich the lives of youths. – ZUMAsd3

And that repositioning? It starts with being intentional about his brand. “I went out to Cannes to talk to brands,” Wade said. “And what I talked to them about is—I said, ‘Listen, I’m here to talk about partnership, not sponsorship.’” For anyone tuned into the business side of things, that shift in language is key. Wade explained, “I’ve done sponsorships for 20-some years. And so, I went out to Cannes to sit down with brands and talk to them about ways I can integrate myself—see what they were trying to do, what they’re trying to accomplish—as I try to reposition myself and grow in business.”

At Cannes, Dwyane Wade didn’t just meet with brands—he also hit the stage at Sport Beach, part of the Cannes Lions Festival, for a powerful panel on athlete storytelling. He showed up not just as the basketball legend we all know, but as the CEO of Wade Enterprises. Wade’s panel focused on how owning your truth—even the messy parts—can build brands and shift culture. And he’s living proof. Since retiring, he’s built a booming empire with Way of Wade sneakers, Wade Cellars wine (one of their bottles made it to the 2025 Meta Gala!), his 59th & Prairie production studio, Proudly baby products, and even a stake in the Utah Jazz, and is now joining Amazon’s NBA coverage this fall.

But none of this happened overnight. Now, with an estimated net worth of $170 million, Wade Enterprises is more than a brand; it’s becoming a market leader. As Wade put it, “and sometime you f— around and look next to you like man, I’m with Obama. I was in—I found myself golfing with Obama.”

Dwyane Wade’s post-retirement playbook

D-Wade had his retirement priorities crystal clear—golf and wine over glam and courtside fame. “I tell people all the time, two of the most important things I’ve done since I’ve retired is the fact that I’m in the wine industry and the fact that I picked up golf because I’ve been in situations in both places where I’m sitting with somebody that I would never got an opportunity to have this much time with,” Wade explained. “When you’re sharing a bottle of wine with somebody, when you’re golfing with somebody four to six hours, you don’t get that kind of unedited time with anyone. And sometime you f— around and look next to you like, man I’m with I’m with Obama. I was in—I found myself golfing with Obama.”

Wade shared how a simple holiday tradition led to one of the most surreal moments of his life. His family usually spends Christmas in Hawaii, and by pure coincidence, Barack Obama happened to be there at the same time. They ended up on the same golf course one day, and later arranged a proper game. “So I’m golfing with the Prez, I’m super excited, but I suck too at the same time,” Wade admitted. The experience was unforgettable. But that’s not the only thing golf brought him. Years earlier, at one of his youth camps, he met Ryan Smith—then the owner of Qualtrics—who was a sponsor. They played 18 holes together and hit it off. Fast forward, Smith buys the Utah Jazz and reaches out to Wade. When asked how it all started, Wade didn’t hesitate: “Golf.”

And when it comes to wine? Wade’s not just sipping—he’s building. Wade Cellars, his wine label launched in 2014, has grown into a full-blown force. “The last three years, they’ve been pouring Wade Sellers at the Met Gala,” Wade shared on his podcast. That same wine—like his Chenin Blanc—is now being served across Vino Volo airport locations. As Wade put it on Instagram: “Our dream collab has finally landed! @vinovolo and @wadecellars are teaming up, bringing travelers the Three by Wade Chenin Blanc at every Vino Volo location…” From presidential tee times to Met Gala pours, golf and wine aren’t just Wade’s pastimes—they’re his legacy in the making.