Son Marcus Reveals Michael Jordan’s Unseen Struggle For $400K Prize at White Marlin Open

Michael Jordan, the NBA legend. The NASCAR team owner. And a billionaire businessman. These are all the well-documented sides of the GOAT. But Michael Jordan, the angler? We’re getting a glimpse of that through his son. MJ’s interest in the sportsfishing business is an unexplored territory. He’s not a casual weekend fisherman either. He’s the type to invest $8 million, upgrade vessels, and take a shot at multi-million-dollar cash prizes. The prestigious White Marlin Open has been a little elusive to Jordan in the many years he’s participated. But for the first time, Jordan and the Catch23 crew came within reach of the top prize, and Jordan enjoyed a little father-son time with Marcus as well.

Right after a long summer sailing across Europe, Michael Jordan landed in Maryland for the annual White Marlin Open in Ocean City. The event has gone on for five decades, and Jordan has been a regular participant for the last five years. However, apart from winning once in the dolphin category in 2023, Catch 23 has yet to come close to the $8.5 million cash prize.

That changed in 2025, on the sixth day of the tournament. Angler, Trey “Cricket” McMillan of Charleston reeled in a 71-pound white marlin. As of the latest weigh-in, this catch puts Catch23 in second place, worth approximately $385,397.65. The contest is not over yet. On the final day of the tournament, Catch23 is still aiming for a win. They were in the high sea for three hours by 4 am to look for more marlin. Source? Marcus Jordan.

After a rather turbulent year, we’re seeing Marcus spend time with his dad for the first time in a while. Marcus joined His Airness in Ocean City aboard the Catch 23. He gave several glimpses of MJ and the crew fishing with the 6x NBA champion right in the fray.

Marcus Jordan enjoys father-son time with his dad, Michael Jordan

The Catch 23 is an 82-foot yacht built by Viking and worth about $8 million. That price tag not only justifies the top speed of 40 knots, but it also has some custom amenities for eight guests and two crewmen. That includes 10 rooms, premium leather seats, hardwood tables, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and a massive TV. Its annual maintenance alone is $1 million.

Marcus shared the view from inside the boat on his Stories, revealing, “4AM headed 3 hours out for white marlin fishing.” That early, some of the crew were still asleep while we could see the Catch 23’s superior speed at work. He also shared the deck view with the anglers at work during daylight. Michael Jordan was right there on the bulwark, dressed casually and with a headset. And yes, the signature cigar was right there. He’s not in vacation mode here. Jordan is keeping a keen eye out on the reels and the waters on a rather quiet deck. Marcus hasn’t celebrated the runner-up catch yet. But the vibes are as cool as seeing His Airness at the 23XI headquarters.

via Imago AVONDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 09: Michael Jordan smiles before qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Championship Race on November 9, 2024 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire AUTO: NOV 09 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR Cup Series Championship EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241109010

It’s a rare and unique sight on its own. Since his DWI arrest in February, when he namedropped his famous dad, Marcus has celebrated over three months of sobriety in July. It culminated a series of questionable behaviors in the past year. He had an emotional moment after the passing of Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Ozborne at the same time, but stayed on track. This is the first time Marcus and Michael Jordan were seen in the same space publicly for the first time since probably the 2024 Super Bowl during the dramatic Larsa Pippen breakup.

Fishing, and competitively at that, seems to be a bond they share beyond basketball and Air Jordans. And the perks of this? We get to see the Fisherman MJ.