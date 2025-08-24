Son Myles Worried About Shaquille O’Neal as Daring Decision Emerges After Health Scare

We’ve seen Shaquille O’Neal do a bunch of side quests since he retired. The seven-footer runs multiple businesses, is an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, and keeps trying out new things to see what sticks. Whether it be DJing with his son, appearing in movies, or getting a doctorate, there’s always something new with the NBA legend. However, his latest decision is raising some major eyebrows.

“Diesel don’t run from nobody.” Shaq, or Big Diesel as he would have it, agreed to a celebrity boxing match with Charlie Mack, Will Smith’s former bodyguard. The two are still ironing out the details, but the word about this matchup is starting to spread.

Shaq’s son, Myles O’Neal, was shocked by this latest development. “I didn’t know about this.” The young DJ admitted, “He’s old, he’s very old. I don’t know, I gotta look more into this, but hopefully I’ll be there.” When the TMZ reporter asked him if his father could still throw a punch, he answered with a coy smile on his face.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, I’ve seen him throw. He’s still pretty agile. I wouldn’t say he should be in a boxing match… I worry about him every day.” There was a hint of concern in Myles’ voice, however, as his father has been suffering through kidney and liver issues for the last few years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)