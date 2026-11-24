San Antonio Spurs icon and now-announcer Sean Elliott was never on the right side of LakeShow history. But this time he’s set the stage for what Friday is going to look like. Elliot sparked a heated social media storm after dismissing the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship prospects on air when he claimed, argued, and doubled down that a roster led by Luka Doncic is no contender.

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Elliott delivered the blunt assessment during tonight’s Spurs game against the Sacramento Kings, ahead of Friday’s NBA Cup group-play clash between the Western Conference co-leaders. They were discussing the Spurs’ upcoming schedule, and according to the 1999 champion, Doncic lacks the defensive backbone needed to lead his team to an NBA title.

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“Well, the Lakers aren’t going to win the NBA Championship. They’re just not…. They’re not. They’re not. They’ll be fun to watch. They have really fun players like Mamu in a Laker uniform… your best player got to be a stalwart on the defensive side of the floor,” Elliott said.

Both franchises enter the week sitting atop the West with identical 15-3 records and first in their respective divisions following Monday night victories. While San Antonio rolled past the Sacramento Kings 123-107, Los Angeles clamped down defensively to avenge the end of their winning streak in a 109-94 home win over the Utah Jazz.

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The Spurs were without Victor Wembanyama (back tightness), De’Aaron Fox (shin), and Dylan Harper (hip). Yet Stephon Castle led the charge with 28 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, improving to 8-0 on the road around 400 miles from Crypto.com Arena, where the Lakers played their fifth straight game without Austin Reaves.

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Despite Doncic, who could upset Wemby’s MVP odds, enduring a cold 8-for-24 shooting night (28 points, eight assists), the Lakers forced 15 Utah turnovers, piled up 26 fast-break points, and held the Jazz to 19% shooting from beyond the arc.

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Still, Elliott made clear he does not view Los Angeles as a genuine title threat, pointing specifically to Doncic’s defense and former Spurs forward Sandro Mamukelashvili’s presence in the Lakers’ rotation. Obviously, Lakers fans disagreed.

Lakers fans defend Luka Doncic, fire back with Spurs’ recent finals loss

Lakers faithful wasted little time dissecting Elliott’s remarks online, questioning both his timing and why a San Antonio broadcaster was devoting airtime to a Western Conference rival during a Spurs broadcast.

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One viewer pointed out the irony of Elliott focusing on Los Angeles while San Antonio boasts one of the league’s brightest young cores, writing, “Dude is watching a generational talent and an incredible young core. And he spent a minute of his telecast talking about the Lakers…🤣”

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Calling out the double standard applied to the Slovenian superstar compared to past and present offensive juggernauts, another fan argued, “It’s fascinating that nobody spoke like this about Curry before he won a title. Or Jokic. Or Brunson. If I didn’t know any better, I’d start to wonder if these media folks just plain dislike Luka 🤷‍♂️🤣”

That theme of double standards quickly drew sharper rebuttals aimed directly at San Antonio’s own recent history. Even though the Spurs hold the NBA’s best net rating early in the 2026–27 campaign, rival supporters reminded Elliott that San Antonio fell short in the NBA Finals just months ago against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks.

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As one fan put it, “you would think Spurs won last years Championship with how their fans and broadcasters talk about them yet they haven’t won s—- in over a decade , the team with the ‘best player not being good on defense’ sent you packing 5 months ago 😂✌️”

Another commenter echoed that exact point, directly naming the New York star, Jalen Brunson, who was graded the worst defender in the playoffs according to EPM. “If it was that easy, why did you lose to a Jalen Brunson-led team in June then?”

Lakers supporters also pushed back on the notion that Doncic has been a liability on that end of the floor this season, noting how Los Angeles has gone 5-1 during Reaves’ recent absence thanks to Matisse Thybulle’s transition pressure.

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Others accused Elliott of recycling outdated narratives about Doncic’s defensive effort, especially on a night when Los Angeles suffocated Utah’s perimeter attack and leaned on well-rounded performances from contributors like Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia, alongside rim-protector Walker Kessler.

“You can tell Sean doesn’t watch Lakers games. Luka’s defense has been excellent this season. Sean’s using old, recycled talking points. He needs to be better at his current job,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan dug into the NBA archives to remind Elliott of his own playing days against purple-and-gold royalty, posting simply, “20 year old kobe dropped 28/8/4 on sean elliott” to hint at why Elliot won’t concede to the Lakers.

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With Los Angeles and San Antonio set to collide in Texas on Friday night, Elliott’s viral commentary has poured extra fuel onto an already high-stakes showdown between the West’s top two teams.