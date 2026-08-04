Spurs CEO Shares Major Health Update on Gregg Popovich a Year After His Stroke

Some battles happen behind the scenes. Gregg Popovich has spent the past year fighting one far bigger than basketball. And every step forward has carried immense significance for the Spurs. As the team continues to build around a new generation of talent, Spurs CEO R.C Buford offered an encouraging update on the legendary coach’s recovery.

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He provided fresh optimism about one of the NBA’s most respected figures.

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“He continues to rehab with more purpose and diligence than I think any of us could have imagined,” Buford said, speaking with Bastien Fontanieu on the France-based YouTube channel TrashTalk. A description of Pop’s progress in glowing terms. He then delivered another encouraging update.

“He’s improving and, you know, his presence is always there to support the team.” Buford highlighted that even after stepping away from coaching duties, Gregg Popovich continues to shape the organization from behind the scenes.

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Those words carry weight considering everything the Spurs have navigated over the past year.

Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November 2024 that ultimately brought an end to one of the most remarkable coaching careers in professional sports.

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After nearly three decades on the sidelines, coaching 29 seasons and winning 5 NBA rings, he transitioned away from day-to-day coaching responsibilities to a full-time role as a franchise president.

Although it marked the end of an era, it didn’t mark the end of involvement with the team. In San Antonio, Gregg Popovich’s voice still matters.

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Affectionately referred to as ‘El Jefe,’ he continues to play an active role despite no longer pacing the sideline. Players have repeatedly described his presence around the team.

That influence surfaced during the postseason as well.

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De’Aaron Fox previously recalled Popovich walking into the locker room after Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.



He challenged the team’s standards. “Nah, that’s BS. That’s not how we play basketball,” Popovich reportedly told the group. We know what happened after that. The team bounced back, leveling the series against the Thunder.

On another occasion, he met the team plane after Victor Wembanyama’s emotional playoff ejection against the Wolves. He offered support and perspective to keep Wemby grounded in his approach.

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The franchise has also continued preparing for the future.

With Mitch Johnson leading the crew, the Spurs have focused on strengthening a roster built around Wemby and Fox. The addition of veteran forward Tobias Harris reflects that approach, giving the Spurs another experienced presence capable of complementing the team’s young core.

Meanwhile, it also reinforces the selfless style of basketball Gregg Popovich spent decades cultivating.

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That continuity may prove just as valuable as any roster move.

The Spurs are no longer rebuilding simply around talented players. They’re preserving a culture that has survived coaching changes. Moreover, Gregg Popovich’s continued involvement provides a bridge between the Spurs culture and the aspirations of the next generation.

Buford’s update ultimately extended beyond a medical report. It served as another reminder that Popovich remains connected to the team. The team that he transformed into one of basketball’s model organizations. Improved health only means more vicious involvement in the team’s proceedings.