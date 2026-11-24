San Antonio and Los Angeles continue to set the pace in the Western Conference. Both teams hold impressive 14-3 records through the opening weeks of the NBA season. The Victor Wembanyama-led Spurs have established one of the league’s most balanced teams. While Luka Doncic led the Lakers and has relied on its offensive firepower and ability to deliver in close games. Fans have already opined on the early-season MVP, and now a former champion with a connection to both franchises has spoken.

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Danny Green on the Gilbert Arenas podcast made it clear that currently he ranks Wemby higher than Doncic. The Three-time NBA champion who won the championship with both franchises argued that the Defensive Player of the Year trophy for the French star could become a hurdle for his MVP aspirations.

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“I’d say if it’s close, I think it could put him over the edge or it could make him jump Luka even if they are a seed behind,” Green said on Gil’s Arena. “If he’s still averaging four or five blocks and you get a Defensive Player of the Year, like, which again, in this world, you know, there’s this voter fatigue. But they don’t want to see one player win a bunch of awards. I think the last time they had, like, multiple guys win an award on the same team, like, you know, when Philly had AI, Mutombo, and a six-man. Like, they’re not doing that no more. They’re trying to spread the wealth.

“So, last year, they got him, a defensive player, a six-man a year with Keldon. But I, it might go against him because if he’s a head-and-shoulders defensive player, they might not want to give him both of those awards right away. You know, he might get snubbed for it a year. But I think, in my opinion, I think it puts him over the top. Like, if he’s even a seed or two behind and he’s averaging five blocks for the season, you’re MVP of the league.”

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The Spurs are currently fourth in offensive rating at 118.1, third in defensive rating at 106.0, and first in net rating at +12.0. Their 12-game winning streak came to an end against Detroit, but the team quickly responded with victories over the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Victor Wembanyama has remained central to their success, recently delivering a spectacular 50-point performance against New Orleans. He also recorded 18 rebounds, four steals and five blocks in the game.

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In the previous week, Victor Wembanyama played just 25 minutes in Phoenix and finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 9 blocks. Currently, the Spurs star has double the blocks, with 67, while Portland’s Donovan Clingan is second at 34. Not just blocks, Wemby is efficient at grabbing the boards and second in the league for total rebounds. His offensive ability, shooting 29.9 points per game, makes a great case for his MVP and DPOY accolades in one year.

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Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is building a solid season with his 37.2 points per game. The Lakers own a 14-3 record, supported by an offensive rating of 119.6, ranked third in the league. Los Angeles recently saw its nine-game winning streak snapped by Utah but remains firmly among the Western Conference leaders.

That’s courtesy of Luka Doncic, as Austin Reaves is missing five of the team’s last six games. And the Slovenian also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals, and 5 three-pointers in a single game.

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Offensively, Luka Doncic is setting standards not seen before. That’s why, when he was snubbed from the Player of the Week award in favor of Victor Wembanyama, a lot of fans disagreed. Now both teams sit at the top, and if they stay in close range, the MVP race could be closer than expected.