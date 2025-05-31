Spurs Legend Forced Injured Kawhi Leonard to Leave Ex-Team as Stephen Jackson Makes Bold Claim

What began as a championship run ended in a surprisingly cold goodbye. Back in 2014, the San Antonio Spurs were atop the basketball world, winning their fifth title, and that year marked the rise of a young Kawhi Leonard. He didn’t just blend in—Leonard swiftly eclipsed the legendary Duncan-Parker-Ginobili era with his two-way brilliance. Everything changed four seasons later.

A quadriceps injury derailed him: in 2017-18, he played just nine games. For the Spurs, it was a huge blow. But instead of rallying around him, whispers inside the locker room started making noise. Among them were remarks from Tony Parker—remarks that didn’t exactly go unnoticed. That same year, Parker had returned from his own grueling quad rehab. He trusted the Spurs’ medical staff and was back in action by November after surgery.

Comparing his rehab to Leonard’s, Parker said, “I’ve been through it. It was a rehab for me for eight months. Same kind of injury, but mine was a hundred times worse, but the same kind of injury. You just stay positive. I had options, too. Obviously, when you have a big injury like that, you can go to L.A., Europe, France. I could have gone anywhere, but I trust my Spurs doctors. They have been with me my whole career. They know my body better than anybody.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Days after Parker’s remarks splashed across ESPN, Leonard asked for a trade. And now, almost 7 years after the incident, Stephen Jackson broke it down on All The Smoke podcast. “When the injury stuff came down, how they didn’t fight for him in public. Like, Tony had an injury. And Tony was out a long time. Kawhi never said nothing. There was questions about why Kawhi was out. And Tony was like, well, I had the same injury, and I came back questioning if he really hurt. On national TV. That pushed him right out the door,” he said.

Interestingly, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had already reported back in 2018 that Parker’s words were “the last straw” for Leonard. Parker insists there’s no beef.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tony Parker addresses the Kawhi Leonard situation

While fans continue to debate the severity of Kawhi Leonard’s quad injury, Tony Parker hasn’t exactly dodged the heat for what followed. Within weeks of Leonard’s departure, Parker publicly refuted any notion that he drove Leonard away. In a January 14, 2019, interview with NBC Sports, Parker insisted. “I’m definitely not the reason [why Kawhi left],” Parker said after the incident. “I was saying that [comment] in a positive way.” According to him, the media twisted the narrative.

Naturally, Parker didn’t hold back on defending himself. “I loved playing with him,” he added. “I’m kind of the one who passed him the torch because it was kind of my team between 2008 and 2015, and I passed the torch to him. So it was sad people tried to put me against Kawhi.” He also revealed that he tried to reach Leonard through mutual teammates, including Danny Green. “I told them to tell him the real story,” Parker said, hoping to clear the air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yet, despite his efforts, the shadow of that moment still follows him. Even two years later, people kept asking Parker about the infamous remark. But the four-time champ stood his ground. According to him, there was never any beef. “We never had an argument,” he told The Ringer in 2020. Parker lamented how the media twisted the narrative despite his belief in Leonard and his abilities. “But that didn’t lessen the significance of his injury. He took over the franchise, and I gave up the torch willingly. It’s very sad the media made it sound like I didn’t want to play with him.”

Parker’s attempt to clarify his intent did little to reverse the whispers of discontent. Many observers argue the Spurs’ mishandling of Leonard’s injury, compounded by Parker’s comparison, symbolized a breakdown in trust between player and franchise. Reflecting on what might have been, San Antonio fans often wonder if Parker’s remarks irreparably fractured a relationship that, in another universe, could have yielded multiple banners. Instead, as Leonard moved on (ultimately winning a title in Toronto in 2019 and another in L.A. in 2020), Parker’s words remain a cautionary tale about locker‐room optics and media spin.