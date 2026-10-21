“Steal Money on Television”: Charles Barkley Makes Candid Admission About His TV Career After ‘Inside the NBA’ Retirement Decision

Charles Barkley has spent decades making millions by speaking his mind. But his latest admission about his television career screamed something: Humility. The NBA legend believes he has one of the easiest jobs in sports, especially when compared with people whose work directly saves lives or serves their communities.

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With Barkley now approaching what he says will be his final season on Inside the NBA, his comments offer a glimpse into how he views the career he built after leaving the hardwood.

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“I tell people all the time, we are the luckiest people in the world that get to do something stupid, like play basketball and talk about it,” Chuck said, appearing on NBA TV‘s “The Association” on Tuesday.

“You know, because we’re not teachers, we’re not firemen, we’re not policemen, we’re not nurses, we’re not anybody in the armed service. To be able to play basketball, which is like hitting the lottery, and then steal money on television talking about it, I’m just, I’m just grateful and thankful.”

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He further elaborated why it was a “steal.”

“Because you think about that: I get paid to watch LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Number one, to get to play was a gift, but now to steal money talking about it on television, and I just feel so lucky and blessed and grateful.”

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Charles Barkley then reflected on his journey from a small town to the biggest stage in global basketball that only a few could have imagined.

“Coming from a small town in Alabama, a couple thousand people, and look at my life 63 years later, I’m just grateful and thankful,” Chuck said.

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Charles Barkley’s current broadcasting contract is worth $210 million over 10 years, which he signed in 2022. It checks out to an annual pay of around $21 million. Ironically, his NBA career salary as a Hall of Famer was nowhere near it.

Across 16 NBA seasons, Barkley earned roughly $40.6 million in salary. His final season with the Houston Rockets brought in $9 million alone. So his second career in broadcasting indeed sounds like a steal.

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In conclusion, he yet again reflected on the career he managed to set up for himself.

“To be able to play basketball is a great gift. But to be able to just go on there for the last all these dozens of years and be able to talk about it, I’m just grateful and thankful.”

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That gratitude comes as Charles Barkley has set an end date for his broadcasting future. On “The Bill Simmons Podcast” in September, he said the 2026–27 season would be his last on Inside the NBA. Importantly, he linked his decision to longtime host Ernie Johnson. “Me and Ernie are a package deal,” Barkley said earlier. Ernie Johnson has not publicly confirmed that he will retire, leaving some uncertainty.

There is also a reason fans may hesitate before treating the announcement as final.

In 2024, Barkley declared that he would retire after the 2024–25 season amid uncertainty over TNT’s NBA broadcast future. He reversed course two months later, choosing to stay with TNT Sports even after the network lost its NBA rights. And his show subsequently moved to ESPN, with TNT Sports continuing to produce the show.

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Barkley’s current contract reportedly runs through 2032. But that does not automatically mean he will remain on television until its expiration.