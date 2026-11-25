He may not be consistent with his names, but Metta World Peace/Metta Sandiford-Artest/Ron Artest will always shoot his shot. The former Los Angeles Lakers champion went from dismissing Stephen A. Smith’s controversial take on the Lakers’ core of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler to defending him from racism allegations. Maybe?

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Taking to X, the 2010 NBA champion made a lengthy post in his signature stream-of-consciousness humor, tagging the ESPN commentator directly.

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“I actually agree with @stephenasmith on half of his spicy takes. Just one word would’ve made it all make sense. Stephen A is not a racist. His boss whom he loves is white. He is just the best media personality since sliced gluten free. If anyone is racist it’s…..and maybe ….. I actually think Reaves is darker than luka. However, I think the @Lakers are winning the finals. No punt. Dem N….. going to Disney World. Obviously. Luka is basically brown skin. He plays like he on 145th with Mousey or 119th and second. Not only should I be chief of staff at the White House, I think I can handle being Stephen A’s press secretary. His takes will only be better with my homemade hot sauce. Momma’s cooking sauce.”

Hard to tell from text if he’s being sarcastic, going to Disneyland, telling Smith to run for president and make him Chief of Staff, or promoting his mom’s cooking sauce. But two things stand out.

He stated Smith is not a racist, and he’s still backing the Lakers to capture the championship this season.

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Smith has drawn widespread backlash over the past week after asking on First Take whether Black players around the league were going to let a trio of “white brothers” win an NBA title.

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He’s doubled down on it over and over, but initially, Metta World Peace was among those – Jay Williams, Chandler Parsons, Clay Travis, Kevin Garnett – who had pushed back against Smith’s statements.

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After previously calling out his statement, Artest directly demanded action from ESPN in a post, writing:

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“It’s amazing that individuals at @espn would create a player vs player negative race discussions as a tactic used by those to stay in power instead of calling out the ones making the decisions. Our beef was never with a player displaying there talent , with exception o those players and foreigners whom act like they had to go through what Bill Russel and Mr Rauf went through under the Mr Sterling type thinkers whom still exist in and un masked. Our issues were always direct to entitled elite brats and the oppressive system that use to break up brainstorming sessions in our communities. Please don’t put this type of pressure on slave blood American athletes. Let’s discuss live on your network.”

He posted multiple tweets and videos ranging from declaring there’s no place for racism in sports commentary to offering himself to ESPN to have a competing show. He also suggested Smith should debate Kwame Brown, who also called out his Lakers rants.

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In an unprompted shift, he struck a lighter, conciliatory tone in this latest post while offering himself up as Smith’s press secretary. Oddly, not only has Smith repeatedly denied running for president in 2028, but Metta actually claimed he’s running for president against Elon Musk instead.

He’s also been campaigning to get into coaching jobs, plugging his businesses, and seemingly joining even Emmanuel Acho’s Speakeasy.

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Meanwhile, his playful pivot stood in contrast to the firestorm dating back to July, when the Lakers acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz to pair with Doncic and Reaves. Smith had been dismissive of the Lakers’ chances based on the racial makeup of their roster.

Even after facing criticism from commentators, Smith doubled down. Celtics legend Kevin Garnett told Smith on KG and Stephen A. that he should apologize, but Smith stood firm on his Straight Shooter podcast. He cited Larry Bird’s past comments to make his point, too.

Inside the Lakers’ locker room, the roster has largely brushed off the outside noise and let its play speak for itself. Speaking on The Young Man and the Three, Kessler dismissed the chatter altogether.

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“I don’t really care. I mean, I’m just gonna be completely honest. You know, I think regardless of if we were white, black, or whatever, like we’re just playing basketball, man,” Kessler said

Unlikely that Smith will change his stance on the Lakers and a potential presidency. He could, however, sit down with Metta World Peace and his mom’s sauce for an interesting debate.