Stephen A. Smith Admits Saving Allen Iverson From Potential Scandal Expose

Stephen A. Smith might not be the best name to rely on if you are a LeBron fan, but that’s not the case with everyone. At least not with AI, he is safe here. But when SAS said, “It’s hard to admit this as an objective observer or journalist, commentator, all of this other stuff, but I love Allen Iverson, he’s like a little brother to me,” it seemed worrying for Smith, of course. That close bond made covering Iverson a constant challenge, forcing SAS to navigate the tricky line between professional duty and personal loyalty. But this time, the acknowledgement was raw, and Gil Arenas’ show was the witness.

It is always hard to keep someone within the rule books who feels that none exist. AI was one of them. He was loud when he said, “I just don’t think there’s anybody who can stop me.” In 2005, David Stern banned baggy clothes, flashy jewelry, and hats indoors—but AI didn’t care. The Sixers were fined $200,000 for showing up in long shorts instead of suits. His boldness and refusal to follow the rules often made life difficult for journalists covering him. And in Gil’s show, Stephen A. Smith had no choice but to agree.

While talking on Gil’s Arenas, Stephen A. Smith revealed just how tricky covering Allen Iverson could get. He said, “There are interviews that I’ve had with Allen Iverson that y’all have never nor will ever hear, ’cause he just didn’t need to say the s– he was saying. Now some people look at that and be like, ‘oh see he’s compromising journalism.’ B——.” While he found a middle ground, it came at a cost for fans, who were kept from hearing many of Iverson’s raw, unfiltered thoughts. It seems SAS will carry those secrets to his grave. Ethical? Up for a debate, but Smith then shared the usual practice by journalists who cover the sport closely.

“Every single journalist makes a call. No journalist reveals everything they know. You always hold stuff back. There’s the truth that you have to tell, but every truth ain’t meant to be told.” So every time you hear something, be assured it was a choice made. It is a balance, but it might not be the best of practices when you see it from a fan’s perspective. They wish to know more, but then there’s always a gray line where an entity’s reputation hangs by a thread. But SAS wasn’t leaving midway. The clarity of the practice came next.

He went on to explain the balancing act: “That doesn’t mean you lie, doesn’t mean you deceive, doesn’t mean you misrepresent… but every single thing doesn’t need to be revealed.” That’s what we meant when we talked about reputation. “It got to a point where covering Allen Iverson, some of the things he was saying, oh my god, I’m saying, ‘no, I am not going to say that.’ It makes it tough because you know you got a job to do and you’re gonna make sure you do your job…,” Smith said. But what stops from simply reporting without caring about the report?

Human equation. And above all, there will be no future trust. “When you’ve cultivated a relationship with somebody, you do feel somewhat protective of them and you want to pull the coat tails be like, ‘yo man, nah, you don’t want to do that.’” One can only imagine the scandals Stephen A. Smith may have shielded Allen Iverson from.

Given that we’ll likely never hear some of those old recordings of Iverson, his new memoir Misunderstood might give us a sneak peek into his life. Iverson announced, “I’m excited to announce that my book tour kicks off this October. I can’t wait to share my memoir with you. Grab your copy now at bit.ly/AllenIversonBook, or click the link in my bio.” The tour kicks off in New York and continues through New Jersey, Washington, and Louisiana.

In Misunderstood, Iverson opens up about his journey from a tough childhood in the Virginia projects to high school champion, Georgetown standout under John Thompson, NBA All-Star, and Reebok’s Vice President of Basketball. The memoir also explores how he shattered the NBA mold in the ’90s and ’00s, navigating legal troubles and personal challenges while fiercely maintaining his individuality.

The complicated bond of SAS and Allen Iverson

Back in the day, Stephen A. Smith was a beat writer for the Philadelphia 76ers, following every move of a young Allen Iverson from 1994 to 2010. (He did move out in 2006 before returning to the Sixers again in 2009) Covering AI was no easy task—he was brilliant on the court but unpredictable off it, constantly making headlines for the wrong reasons. Smith later described it as one of the toughest periods of his journalism career, saying Iverson was “my little brother… he was a nightmare to cover.”

From legal issues to chaotic behavior during games and practices, Smith often had to track down Iverson’s circle just to get the story. It got so stressful that even when he was on vacation, Smith would get calls about Iverson’s latest antics. Things came to a head in 2010, when Smith realized the reporting relationship had become too complicated. Iverson, frustrated by the coverage, allegedly had people looking for Smith, which made the whole situation tense.

Stephen A. recalled that Iverson told him, “I don’t give a s— about none of those stories… All I care about is that your name was on the byline.” That moment, Smith said, was the turning point. He decided he could no longer cover Iverson—acknowledging the deep respect and love he had for him, but recognizing that his duty as a journalist and the personal tension made continuing impossible. Even though they had a rocky relationship, the story doesn’t end in hostility.

Over time, Smith and Iverson made peace, often with the help of close friends who acted as mediators. Smith has often explained that his criticism was never personal—it was about facts, the game, and Iverson’s actions off the court. “When AI wasn’t talking, I had to explain the things I didn’t say,” Smith reflected, showing how nuanced their bond was. Today, Iverson is remembered as one of the greatest players in NBA history, and Smith has thrived as a sports analyst, but he still looks back at those years covering Iverson as a wild, challenging, and unforgettable chapter of his career.