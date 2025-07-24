Stephen A Smith Faces New Allegation On Shaquille O’Neal Podcast After Renewing ESPN Job

Ever wonder how someone like Stephen A. Smith can be close friends with most of the NBA players he talks about (Except LeBron)? SAS could say on air that Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are hypocrites or that O’Neal wasn’t instrumental to the three-peat Lakers as much as Kobe. And then he can still have play fights with them and call them his ‘brothers.’ In contrast, O’Neal can go a little too far with his comments on air and yet NBA players still take his word like the Bible. Sure Dwight Howard and Rudy Gobert didn’t like it, but there’s a higher chance of more weight being put on the 4x NBA champ’s opinions than Stephen A’s.

When the Morris twins came on The Big Podcast this week, they made their hatred for Stephen A. Smith loud and clear. For Markieff Morris at least most of it is because he’s a Dallas Cowboys fan and the ESPN veteran is not known for being kind to them. (Also a reason why Shaq trolls SAS.)

In general, it’s Smith’s hot takes on First Take they don’t love about him. What irks them more is that when cameras aren’t rolling, he’s their best friend. The whiplash is enough for Markief to complain to Shaq, “Stephen A. like everybody else, like everyone else outside of that, man, great guy, man, unbelievable.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although that’s his friend and colleague beginning from the 2025-26 season, O’Neal agreed that, “everyone,” is different offcamera. Except himself. Because he has bestowed himself and other NBA players turned analysts with the ‘G14 classifcation’ – a derivator of the Rush Hour term. Basically, if you’ve played the game, you earn the rights to criticize your fellow athletes.

AD

Since SAS has never played professional sports, Shaq asked the Morris Twins if they thought his lack of G14 credentials is the problem. They revealed that Stephen A. himself revealed the problem to them. “I think, I think he get paid to do that,” Markieff stated. “That’s what he, he told us like, ‘I don’t get paid to like be reasonable.’ Yeah, ‘I get paid to talk about y’all. That’s what they pay me for, so that’s what I do. Like, you know what I mean? Rightfully so, it’s a job just like how y’all go and y’all play basketball as a job. Y’all don’t like it, but that’s just what I get paid for.’”

Now that Stephen A. Smith signed a $100 million contract extension with ESPN, he’s got more creative liberty to contradict himself on and off camera. The Morris Twins will have to accept that as well as watch Shaq with the Inside Guys share that same space.

Shaquille O’Neal will deal with Stephen A. Smith directly soon

Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Ernie Johnson became what they made fun of – ESPN analysts – after TNT licensed their show to the existing NBA media rights partner. A lot of fans and players worry if the big bosses at Disney/ABC would filter the unfiltered Chuck or have Shaq tone down the critiques. While those can be answered only when Inside the NBA on ESPN airs, fans are excited to see them share the space with Stephen A. Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The past TNT and ESPN crossovers have been entertaining like the free throw shootout between SAS and Kenny at the NBA Cup. Most recently they bought some hilarity to the Finals with funny trash talk. But they’re retired players. Admittedly, no active NBA player would openly fraternize with the guy who has the wildest criticism for them.

Marcus Morris Sr. had to admit that SAS actually balances his on and off air personas like NBA pros on and off the court. “He literally does that well. Like when TV come on, he’s switching to a whole different character person, and then when it goes off, it’s like same as when you get on the court. You mean it. You think I’m crazy on the court? I’m not really like that. You get off the court, hanging out. Yeah, I don’t hate you. I tell straight to their face, ‘I hate you on the court.’ Then I get off the court, ‘Hey man, I, I was just saying that, man. I, how’s your kids doing, man?’”

That’s where Shaq differs. As Big Podcast co-host Adam Lefkoe points out, O’Neal will give you as much grief on air as he did on the court. Just ask his favorite target.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Hate you everywhere. Like I hate Rudy Gobert.”

Shaq’s indiscriminate hate and Stephen A’s Jekyll and Hyde style in the same network, with more opportunities to directly call out each other, are going to ESPN’s gameplay for as long as their contracts exist.