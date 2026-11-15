Stephen A. Smith Responds to Iman Shumpert Calling Allen Iverson a ‘Loser’

The endless debate over ring culture has escalated to yet another fiery media firestorm. Recently, Allen Iverson claimed he’d trade his entire Hall of Fame career for a championship. Now former NBA champion Iman Shumpert’s comments on it have taken it to a whole other level. After he explicitly called AI a “loser,” the NBA world had a lot to say about it. But while the guys at Nightcap and Road Trippin’ aggressively disagreed with that opinion, Stephen A. Smith is willing to offer the same benefit of the doubt he’s given to Allen Iverson.

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To recap, Shumpert got into a shouting match with Gilbert Arenas and DeMarcus Cousins on Gil’s Arena, where he ignited a massive controversy by asserting that players who fail to win a title are, by definition, losers. When they pressed him about Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson, Shump said, “He’s not. ‘Cause he’s a loser.”

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The remarks immediately flooded social media, sparking a debate on ring culture. Shannon Sharpe, Joe “Iso Joe” Johnson, Kendrick Perkins, and even Shump’s teammate, Richard Jefferson, disagreed on their respective shows. When Stephen A. Smith finally addressed this argument on his show, he acknowledged Shumpert’s comments while defending Iverson’s legendary career.

“Iman Shumpert basically said he’s a champion, and if you ain’t a champion, you’re a loser. I don’t view it that way. He said Allen Iverson is not a champion. That’s true. I’m not going to sit up there and ever say that Allen Iverson was a loser. He was a six-foot guard, 160-pound, soaking wet, and was the number one option for the 76ers for years.”

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Smith’s media career began in Philadelphia, covering the 76ers during the Allen Iverson era. He’s had a front-row seat to AI’s fierce postseason battles, which even included a memorable encounter with Hollywood icon Denzel Washington during the 2001 NBA Finals:

“I saw that man win, go back and forth with 50-point games, going up against Vince Carter when Vince Carter was a superstar in this league for the Toronto Raptors…. And then I saw him go to the finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. And it was the first time I had ever met Denzel Washington. Ladies and gentlemen, I didn’t go up to Denzel Washington and introduce myself. I was walking to the tunnel, and somebody rolled up on me and wrapped their arms around my shoulders. And I looked to my right, and that person was an individual that I consider to be the greatest actor who has ever lived, Denzel Washington. And he said to me, ‘Give it to me. Give it to me straight.’ I said, ‘Sixers don’t have a chance. This will be over in five.’ He said, ‘Well, if they ain’t got a chance, why do you got them in five instead of four?’ I said, ‘Cause AI going to get you one.’

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Smith painted a vivid picture of what it meant for Iverson to carry an undermanned Philadelphia squad as an undersized offensive engine against the Shaq & Kobe Lakers, who also had a stacked roster of role players.

Smith contrasted Iverson’s supporting cast in Philadelphia with historical championship squads, pointing out that all-time greats can’t be dismissed because they lacked a good supporting cast, but that didn’t invalidate The Answer’s achievements.

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“I’m just telling you, AI was special. We all know this. They called him The Answer for a reason. What he did to people, crossing them over. Saw what he did to Tyronn Lue there. I mean, look, you just see it, right? You saw he crossed over to Lue right there. I mean, it’s just special.”

Shumpert had named his teammates in the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship squad, including LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, to dismiss players without rings, yelling on the show, “If you win the championship, you won that year. If you lost that year, you’re a loser. I get how it sounds. It make you uncomfortable… I’m saying Delly a champion, Iverson is not.”

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Gilbert Arenas quickly pushed back against that sweeping logic during the exchange, arguing, “But this is the problem. One is a driver. One is a backseat in the back of the bus. You’re not a winner. Stop doing that.”

Arenas insisted that a champion is only as good as the role players. To further contextualize his argument, Smith listed a pantheon of inner-circle Hall of Famers – Patrick Ewing, Steve Nash, John Stockton, Charles Barkley, and the like – whose greatness was never defined solely by whether they won a championship as the primary option. Especially when historical roadblocks like Michael Jordan altered countless trajectories.

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Smith evaluated Shumpert’s and Arenas’ careers as context to point out that while role players on championship squads provide vital contributions, comparing them to primary superstars creates a false equivalence.

“So, a lot of times we talking champions, but we got to keep in mind there’s a lot that comes with it, and they get in there driving the bus.. Iman has a point in this regard. Gilbert Arenas is bringing up that there’s a difference between driving a bus and being a passenger. He’s right, but in the same breath, it takes a lot to be a passenger. And Gilbert Arenas, you know what? He’s one of those people that could talk because he was a scoring machine and he never won a championship, but he was a scoring machine. Gilbert is nothing to be underestimated or dismissed, but he was a scoring machine… And we know that Iman Shumpert was a hell of a defensive player. Offense wasn’t necessarily his thing, even though he could put up a few points, but was he a passenger, deferring offensively to the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love to a lesser degree? Of course he was. What’s the shame in that?”

As the debate raged online, with Shumpert actively engaging fans on X to defend his hardline stance, writing in one notable reply, “Not the caliber of him dog. AI is a goat out here. But every year he played. Someone else won. That’s the part yall try to get around. Yet he understood. And left us the example that he’d give it all up for that gold trophy. Yall argument is cooked.”

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Although Smith gave Shump and Gil props for fueling this debate, he stressed that basketball fans and analysts should appreciate players at every level of the game without unnecessarily throwing shade at icons who fought against the odds.