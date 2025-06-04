Stephen Curry’s Forgotten Teammate Shares Powerful Update After Career-Ending Injury Left Him on Wheelchair

Right after he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2016, Stephen Curry’s close acquaintance had felt that something was wrong. By just the third day of training camp, he experienced severe pain in his left knee, which was later diagnosed as a worsening cartilage defect. Nine years since and, Stephen continues to wait for his comeback. And this wait might just be over. Is this the time to rewrite the ending? Well…

Festus Ezeli played three seasons with the Golden State Warriors and won his first and only championship alongside Stephen Curry in 2015. Being 6’11, he still was an agile Big. The Golden State selected him 30th overall in the 2012 draft. However, he never stepped on the court again in the NBA after 2016. Nagging knee injuries ended his career short, yet the 35-year-old is upbeat about his life. On Instagram a few days ago, he shared his progress amidst the injury battle.

“A few years ago, I was in a wheelchair for 6 months, wondering if I’d ever walk again. Today, this is me. Grateful to God for all the silent battles won. For the reminder that healing is possible Grateful for the lessons, and the chance to feel strong again. I’m Still climbing, but damn… i just wanted to share this moment cuz it meant everything to me. 💪🏾🙏🏾🥲.” In 2017, the former Warriors star underwent a surgical procedure on his left knee the use of a cadaver donor.

Ezeli last played in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes, the same series where LeBron James and co. made a comeback, being 3-1 down to the Stephen Curry-led Warriors. Since the injury and recovery process, the Nigerian-born star found solace in food reviews. Recently, he spoke to KTVU FOX 2 about building a loyal following through his Instagram Festus Feasts. “I wanted to use my platform to share these amazing restaurants that we love that are the backbones of the community here – amazing stories, mom-and-pop restaurants, amazing chefs, who are immigrants.”

Exploring for dishes across the Bay Area, Ezeli shares his enthusiastic, play-by-play reactions. His commentary replicates his entertaining and relatable personality. It’s the same trait that Curry once recalled while speaking to the media.

Stephen Curry keeps it light for recovering mate!

After the Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, Ezeli was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. He never played a game for them because of a knee injury and was waived the following year. Food review is not the only thing that the Vanderbilt alum is trying is hand in. Festus Ezeli also worked for NBC Sports Bay Area, covering the Warriors game. One such moment was from the 2023 season, as his former teams met on the court.

It was before the Warriors-Blazers game night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Ezeli was talking to the camera about the game when Steph Curry video bombed him. Steph continued to pace behind Ezeli, staring at him while he spoke to the camera. A few seconds later, Curry said, “I approve that message,” and carried on with his pre-game warmup. After the game, too, he showed some love for the former Warriors star.

“I’m sitting here reminiscing about number 31, I used to play with back in the day.” Here, Curry was talking about his former teammate turned-reporter, Festus Ezeli. That is when one of the reporters asked him how he felt about playing with big men who were proficient enough to catch and shoot, throw down lobs, and more. That moment showcased his bond with Curry and the Warriors. Even if his stay in Golden State was short for Ezeli, his impact was meaningful on the court. He continues to impact in his post-retirement work with his food venture.