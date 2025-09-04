Stephen Jackson Announces Netflix Deal Ahead of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight

How can you not be hyped when Canelo Alvarez puts all of his belts on the line against Terence “Bud” Crawford? The former is the undisputed king at super middleweight. While the latter is no slouch, he is a four-division world champion who has become undisputed in two weight classes. With less than 10 days left for the fight, the excitement is in the air. You will soon find athletes and celebrities from different fields present at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the fight night. Even Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson have secured a seat, but not as fans.

Called the biggest event of 2025, the fight had to ditch the traditional model. No, it’s about the rules, but the broadcasting of it. Instead of the PPV model, where a fight would cost more than $100, Netflix agreed to stream it, and it will be included in their regular plans. No need to pay extra. That Netflix deal has seemingly benefited not just the 300 million-plus subscribers of Netflix but also NBA champions Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. The former champions have a successful media empire and will be part of the Canelo-Crawford fight!

Just a few hours ago, Jackson added a post and was grateful for the opportunity. “Not much to say just gonna keep letting the work do the talking. Crawford vs Canelo @netflix @atsfight Biggest Fight of my life. Honored to be a part. #Levels Vegas Sept 13th. Movie Time.” The Warriors duo has a very successful production and media house, All the Smoke. Last October, they celebrated their 5th anniversary. Just a few days ago, Barnes even suggested that new things are on the horizon.

“It’s been a hell of a run… But the elevation we on right now they gonna write about one day!! Love you bro couldn’t have done that w/o you @_stak5_ S/o to the whole @allthesmoke.productions squad 🙏🏽.” It seems the Netflix partnership for the Canelo-Crawford is one of those plans. And the reason they are part of it because ‘All the Smoke’ is not just restricted to basketball.

Months ago, they launched “All The Smoke Fight,” a new platform dedicated to combat sports events. As per the press release, the idea behind the product was to create a new multi-platform content vertical surrounding combat sports events. But with a major focus on premium storytelling, interviews, coverage, and analysis from all corners of the fight game.

Stephen Jackson’s partner previously highlighted the plans

It’s one thing to have a platform to give opinions on. But it’s a whole other ballgame when you create a media company with different verticals. To add to their success, All the Smoke even signed a seven-figure deal with DraftKings, who continue to sponsor the show. And a few months ago, Matt Barnes expressed, “It’s such a tremendous blessing,” while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show.

The former Warriors star expanded on that thought process and explained why he is calling it a blessing. “Obviously, we have verticals in basketball, which are doing well. We’re launching our football department, so All the Smoke: Football is coming. We already launched All the Smoke: Fight, which is MMA and boxing, so we have Roy Jones and Andre Ward heading up the boxing side. We’re in the fight side.” That fight side got a deal with Netflix and to be part of an epic event.

But even on the football side, things are heating up. During the conversation, Barnes revealed they’re in negotiations with a “good name” to head the NFL vertical. Their basketball podcast already has multiple episodes with a million views. Not to forget, they also got access to the then-VP and Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris. So, building on a connection with a vision was the right move for Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.