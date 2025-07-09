Stephen Jackson Confirms Health Update After Undergoing Life-Changing Surgery for 6 Injuries

The physical rollercoaster Stephen Jackson has been on in his career is not for the weak-hearted. And each time he’s come out fighting. This time is no different. During the 4th of July holiday, Stak revealed all his injuries on and off the court have caught up with him. Before they got worse, he went in for corrective surgery on Tuesday. A day later, Jackson is already back online assuring us that he’s great. If you saw his latest update, you can’t tell the guy was on an operating table.

In a post captioned, “Thank u all. MashaAllah,” the All the Smoke legend is filming himself in a hospital bed. “What up world. Amen, I’m doing good, man. Made it out of surgery,” he opened the video with.

Stak sounded like he’s hosting another interview, not in the least groggy or in pain. This isn’t the last of it though. He previously made the recovery sound like a prolonged process. That’s why he says, “Journey starts now.”

The 47-year-old has kept fans updated through the major steps and has received a lot of love and support in return which filled him with gratitude. “I thank y’all for all the prayers, all the texts. Everybody that reached out, all my brothers and sisters. Q, you’re going through your own battle, you still thinking about so much. We in this together.”

Similar to what he said before, the Pacers legend isn’t slowing down. He’s shown every intent to get back to his usual hustle when he declares, “I’ll be back soon. Y’all know me.”

He ended the message by saying, “I just appreciate all the love and support. And, try to bounce back. But everything went well in my surgery. I appreciate all of y’all. Same prayers all y’all praying for me, make sure y’all praying those prayers for my girl Q.”

He hopes fans send just as much love and support for Tammy as she is by his side during this treatment. And hopefully, Jackson’s going to be back sooner than we expect.

Stephen Jackson is still the same

Last week, Stephen Jackson revealed some concerning prognosis. He had at least six lingering issues from his 14-season NBA career and the 2006 incident when he was hit by a car.

“They gotta clean some s–t up in my back. Torn labrum in my hip. Cyst on my hip and arthritis in my hip. All from my back sitting on my nerve. My foot went numb. Mild scoliosis in my back. All from a sport and getting hit by a car. He said if I would came when I first felt it woulda been good. I waited to long so the gotta go in Tuesday. Any longer it woulda been needed life changing surgery. Prob wouldn’t walk the same again,” [sic] He wrote back then. Among the many sending him strength was his co-host and longtime friend, Matt Barnes.

On Tuesday, he had an update on the way to surgery accompanied by Tammy. Even Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, sent him heartfelt prayers.

Pretty much after the surgery and his video message, Stak was business as usual online. He’s been sharing Reels and posts and reacting to NBA news as usual.

Among the messages from JR Smith, Mateen Cleaves, Richard Jefferson, and Kevin Garnett, Jackson responded to a few fans. When one asked how it was going under, Stak hilariously replied, “man man man.🙌”

From the sounds of it, Stak’s still Stak. And he’ll be back soon.