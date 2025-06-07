Stephen Jackson Makes Feelings Clear About Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad’s Wholesome Encounter Following Game 1 Win

The NBA Finals are usually all grit and grind—tempers flare, elbows fly, and every single point is earned the hard way. But ahead of Game 1, something totally unexpected caught Stephen Jackson’s eye. While all eyes were glued to the hardwood heat, Jackson noticed a softer, more heartfelt moment off the court—one that involved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton’s dads coming together before the opening tip.

In fact, before the ball even went up, Vaughn Alexander and John Haliburton linked up and posed for a quick photo. Yep, two proud fathers standing side by side, sharing a moment of quiet respect and pride. No trash talk. No drama. Just a powerful snapshot that showed just how much bigger this game is than what’s on the scoreboard.

Naturally, Stephen Jackson wasn’t going to let this fly under the radar. He shared the picture on Instagram and added, “Def rooting for the @pacers, but this made my night. Two Proud Fathers. Love it.” And honestly, it’s easy to see why. Both dads have been visible fixtures throughout the playoffs—cheering loudly, living every moment, and supporting their sons like only real ones do.

More importantly, the timing of this picture made it even more special. The Finals are tense enough, but to see two families, from opposing sidelines, share a peaceful bond? That hit differently. Especially for John Haliburton. After a postseason start full of noise and scrutiny, his appearance at Game 1 turned into something much more—a celebration of presence and pride.

And Tyrese didn’t shy away from speaking on it, either. In a recent chat, the Indianapolis Star, he said, “He means the world to me. He’s been my biggest fan my whole life. My dad doesn’t think I can do any wrong. He always tells me I am the best or I can be the best.” That kind of loyalty is rare. Meanwhile, Vaughn Alexander’s quiet support for John Haliburton only doubled down on the moment’s message: sometimes, love in the stands matters just as much as fire on the court.

Tyrese Haliburton’s late-game heroics meant even more for his dad.

Tyrese Haliburton did it again—another clutch finish, another reminder of why he’s one of the most composed young stars in the league. The Pacers edged out a nail-biting 111-110 win, and for John Haliburton, it was more than just a buzzer-beater. It was emotional. After all, this is the same dad who used to work third-shifts, only to come home and catch SportsCenter with his son every morning.

Tyrese once shared, “I’m the best, I’m going to be an All-Star,”—words his dad told him over and over again. While Haliburton Sr. was soaking in a wholesome courtside moment, his son was grinding it out on the hardwood.

Meanwhile, Vaughn Alexander, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s dad, brought his usual swagger. Remember, after the Thunder sealed the West? Vaughn was spotted holding Shai’s WCF MVP trophy like it was his. Shai even teased him, saying, “You’re acting like it’s yours!” And of course, Vaughn doubled down and acted like he was walking off with it. Classic dad energy.

But then came the actual game. Shai came in hot, dropping 38 points and looking like the MVP he’s been all season. Tyrese? He struggled early but still managed a double-double—14 points, 10 rebounds—even if the first half felt off.

Still, with 0.3 seconds left, Haliburton silenced everything. That cold-blooded 21-foot jumper, handed Indiana its only lead of the game—and the win. Different games, different emotions—but for two proud fathers, it was one unforgettable night.