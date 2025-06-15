Stephon Marbury & Labubu Announce Major Project as Viral Doll Becomes an Obsession

Just days ago, Stephon Marbury was mourning the loss of the one person who held his universe together, his mother, Mable Marbury. Raised in Brooklyn’s tough Coney Island neighborhood, Stephon never shied away from giving her the credit she deserved. Mable wasn’t just the heart of the Marbury household, she was the heartbeat. As GQ once noted, she balanced motherhood for seven kids with part-time daycare shifts, filling their home with structure, strength, and soul. That kind of love doesn’t fade, it echoes.

Understandably, when the former Knicks guard broke his silence, his words cut deep. “Please keep my family in your prayers. We have just lost our mother. I also pray for all those who are experiencing this pain 😓 now, in the future, and forever,” Marbury shared with a solemn picture of Mable. Then came the part that really struck a nerve: “A mother’s touch carries the power of love, the purest and most natural energy, flowing from the highest vibration.” That wasn’t just grief—it was reverence. His post reflected both a heavy heart and a hopeful spirit, leaning on faith to make sense of what came next.

Then came the unexpected twist. Just when you’d think he’d retreat into silence, Stephon Marbury showed the world he’s still built to rise. On his Chamelo Eyewear Instagram page, he shared a teaser for an upcoming collaboration with the internet’s favorite viral figure, Labubu. “Better late than never 🤷‍♂ Are these collab-ulabu-rations worth the hype?” the caption read, making it clear that the healing would come with creativity.

The post didn’t just tease, it delivered. It shows Labubu in the Knicks jersey stamped with Stephon Marbury’s legendary #3, and another shot showed the doll rocking a Chamelo hoodie. There were even accessories—bags, sunglasses, and key rings—turning it into a full-on streetwear moment. But here’s a question-

Why is everyone suddenly chasing Labubu dolls like they’re gold?

Well, it’s hard to miss them these days. Whether it’s hanging off a backpack, tucked in a tote, or showcased on TikTok, Labubu dolls have become the item of the moment. And no, you’re not imagining it. The hype is very real. With store lines stretching around blocks and Google searches shooting into the millions, these furry little figures are everywhere.

But to really get why Labubu is so big now, we’ve got to rewind. These dolls didn’t just show up overnight. They first emerged from Hong Kong and were born out of a Nordic-style picture book by artist Kasing Lung. That book introduced an elvish creature far removed from your typical plush. Then came Pop Mart in 2019, turning that idea into a full-blown collectible toy line. Since then? Every drop has sparked a frenzy.

Interestingly, Labubu isn’t flying solo. She’s part of a quirky crew called “The Monsters,” with names like Zimomo, Mokoko, and Tycoco tagging along. But let’s be real, Labubu stands out. Her enormous eyes and even bigger grin (nine wicked teeth!) perfectly complement her fuzzy body and playful energy. She’s creepy-cute in all the right ways.

What makes them so addictive, though, is more than just looks. “The Labubu doll trend is driven by scarcity and the desire to participate in a ‘quest,’ making the hunt as important as the prize,” psychotherapists explain. Add to that their $21.99 base price, resale tags pushing $300, and the TikTok-fueled chase, and you’ve got the perfect storm of viral obsession.

Experts say it goes deeper than trends. “Labubus represent a desire for something purely for joy, not function.” So, do you already have one, or are you still on the hunt?